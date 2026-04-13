Pope Leo XIV said Monday that he will continue to speak out “loudly” against war, stressing that his role is to preach the Gospel, not to enter into political disputes.

Speaking to journalists aboard the papal flight to Algiers on April 13, the pope responded to a question about a post by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I think people who read it will be able to draw their own conclusions. I am not a politician, and I have no intention of entering into a debate with him,” Leo said.

The pope said he would remain outspoken in condemning war and promoting peace.

“I have no fear neither of the Trump administration nor of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” he said in comments to a different journalist. “That’s what I believe I am called to do and what the Church is called to do. Weʼre not politicians. Weʼre not looking to make foreign policy, as [Trump] calls it, with the same perspective that he might understand it.”

“But I do believe that the message of the Gospel, ‘blessed are the peacemakers,’ is a message that the world needs to hear today.”

The pope also reflected on the meaning of his trip to Algeria, describing it as both a personal blessing and an important opportunity for the Church and the wider world.

“As you know, I am very happy to visit once again the land of St. Augustine,” he said. He noted that the saint offers “a very important bridge in interreligious dialogue” and remains deeply loved in his homeland.

Leo said the visit would allow him to see the places associated with the life of St. Augustine, including the places where he served as bishop.

“Today is truly a blessing for me personally, but I believe also for the Church and for the world, because we must always seek bridges in order to build peace and reconciliation,” he said.

The trip, he added, is “a most precious opportunity” to continue proclaiming the same message with the same voice: “We want to promote peace, reconciliation, and respect and consideration for all peoples.”

He concluded by thanking the journalists traveling with him.

“Welcome, everyone. I am happy to greet you,” the pope said. “Have a good trip, and thank you for the service you offer to all the people.”