Archbishop José H. Gomez has invited Catholics in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to participate in this month’s consecration of the U.S. to the Sacred Heart of Jesus ahead of the country’s 250th birthday in July.

In a June 1 letter, Archbishop Gomez asked parishes to ring their church bells at 3:00 p.m., the Hour of Divine Mercy, on Thursday, July 11, the same day that the U.S. bishops will formally consecrate the country to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during their spring meeting in Orlando, Florida.

He also detailed several ways ordinary Catholics could join the consecration in their homes and parishes, including:

Those activities include:

Celebrating the consecration on or near June 11 using the liturgical resources provided by the USCCB

Participating in the national Novena to the Sacred Heart from June 3–11

Encouraging Eucharistic adoration as part of the nationwide “ 250 Hours of Adoration ” initiative

Promoting families to have a devotion to the Sacred Heart in their homes, including the enthronement of the Sacred Heart

Asking archdiocesan parishes to ring their church bells at 3 p.m. PST on June 11, in solidarity with the bishops in Orlando

The national consecration will take place at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando on June 11. The event will be livestreamed on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) homepage.

The following day on June 12, a special Mass for the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

“The devotion to the Sacred Heart reminds us of the boundless love and mercy of Christ poured out for the salvation of the world,” Archbishop Gomez wrote in the letter. “In consecrating our nation to the Sacred Heart, the bishops seek to renew our reliance upon God, entrust our country to the loving care of Christ, and call the faithful to deeper conversion, reparation, charity, and missionary discipleship.”

Meanwhile, the archdiocese will be sharing the daily prayers for the June 3-11 Sacred Heart novena on its LACatholics Instagram, Facebook and X social channels.

The consecration comes as part of U.S. bishops marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the country’s founders, including a Eucharistic pilgrimage, a 250 Works of Mercy campaign, and a national prayer service focusing on migrants.

U.S. bishops decided on the consecration during their Nov. 11, 2025, fall plenary assembly in Baltimore.

When bishops consecrate the country, they are entrusting it to the love and mercy of Jesus and ask God to bring “truth, justice, and charity” back to American life.

“This anniversary and consecration will be a great opportunity to promote the beautiful devotion to the Sacred Heart and to encourage the laity to offer their lives in service to God and their country,” said Portland (Oregon) Archbishop Alexander Sample, chairman of the USCCB’s committee for religious liberty.