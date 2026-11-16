A new study has found that less than one-third of American Catholics believe Jesus Christ is truly present in the Eucharist, despite the Eucharistic revival initiative launched by the bishops more than four years ago.

The study, published in the academic journal Sociological Inquiry, found that American Catholic belief in the Real Presence has remained stagnant in recent years. Most Catholics, researchers found, continue to view the Blessed Sacrament as merely a symbol.

Researchers asked 1,049 Catholics whether they believe the Eucharist actually becomes “the Body and Blood of Christ” during consecration or whether they believe “the bread and wine are symbols of his body and blood.”

Only 28.8% answered that “the bread and wine truly become the Body and Blood of Christ” and about 58.8% expressed belief that “they are just symbols,” with approximately 12.4% saying “I’m not sure what happens.”

As one of the study’s authors Mark Regnerus pointed out in a blog post, their research found no statistically significant change from a 2019 Pew Research Center poll that found just 31% of Catholics believe in the Real Presence or from a 1992 Gallup poll that found only 30% of the faithful hold the belief.

Weekly Mass-goers were much more likely than other Catholics to believe in the Real Presence, at about 60%. Among those who attend Mass more frequently, slightly less than 70% believed in the Real Presence. Among those who self-identify as “very religious,” about 40% believed in the Real Presence.

“In a world wherein Catholics are saturated with information — and hence competitors to orthodox belief — it is incumbent on priests to remind parishioners what the Church holds to be true theologically (and socially, etc.),” Regnerus, who is Catholic, wrote in his blog post.

“Unfortunately, the study’s analyses also reveal that those who most need it aren’t likely to be present and listening,” he wrote.

The Eucharistic revival

To respond to the ongoing issue, in June 2022 the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) launched what it called a National Eucharistic Revival initiative designed to emphasize the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

With a goal of deepening devotion to the Eucharist, the nation’s bishops worked with priests to encourage adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and coordinated Eucharistic processions throughout the country. In 2024 a National Eucharistic Congress was held, attended by about 60,000 people.

“This study highlights that Catholic belief in the Real Presence has been a problem for many years, and it is going to take a while to correct,” David Spesia, the executive director for the USCCB’s Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis, told EWTN News.

“The message is clear that Catholics need to encounter Christ in the Eucharist regularly and live as though they have encountered him,” he said. “When we begin to do this, the natural next step is to prayerfully accompany friends or family members to a deeper relationship with the Lord — to ‘Walk with One’ person in our daily life, wherever they might be on their faith journey.”

Spesia said one issue the Church faces is the “secularization” of individuals and communities, and another is an “impoverished understanding of signs and symbols” and “an emptying of a sacramental worldview in favor of a materialistic worldview.”

“The Catholic faithful need to recover a deeper understanding and lived experience of what really happens when we celebrate the sacraments, and this requires lifelong formation and conversion of heart,” he said.

Spesia said the long-term goal of the revival is to reach everyone, “and there is still much work to be done.” Yet, he urged people not to dismiss “short-term fruit among those who engaged with the Eucharistic revival,” which deepened “the belief and practice of those Catholics who are actively practicing their faith so they would be better prepared to take on the mission of the Church to evangelize.”

As the revival initiative continues, Spesia said the bishops received “great feedback” from small-group studies held by parishes during the Eucharistic revival and there is an ongoing strategy “to invite people to hear and respond to the good news in conversation with fellow pilgrims on the journey.”

‘This is my body’

The Council of Trent proclaims that at the moment of consecration, the “substance” of the bread and the wine do not remain. Rather, it is transubstantiated into the true body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ even though it maintains the outward appearance and chemical structure of bread and wine.

Affirmation of the Real Presence dates back to Christ himself at the Last Supper, declaring “this is my body” and “this is my blood.” St. Justin Martyr, a bishop and philosopher, explained in the A.D. 150s what the Eucharist meant to Christians: “The food which is blessed by the prayer of His word, and from which our blood and flesh by transmutation are nourished, is the flesh and blood of that Jesus who was made flesh.”

St. Ignatius of Antioch discussed this even earlier, writing in about A.D. 110, warning against the early Docetist heresy, which rejected that Christ had a physical body and also rejected the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist on that basis.

“They refrain from the Eucharist and from prayer because they do not confess that the Eucharist is the flesh of our Saviour Jesus Christ, which suffered for our sins, and which the Father of His goodness raised up,” the bishop wrote.

Tom Nash, a staff apologist at Catholic Answers, told EWTN News that understanding the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist is important because “it sacramentally re-presents Christ’s one sacrifice of Calvary and so enables us to offer anew and partake of the Real Presence of his new covenant Passover Communion sacrifice.”

“The Eucharistic sacrifice is the source of the Christian life because in re-presenting Christ’s one sacrifice of Calvary, we come in contact with the very means by which Our Lord objectively redeemed the world and enabled us to have forgiveness of our sins and the prospect of eternal life,” he said. “Thus our Lord’s words regarding his Eucharistic body and blood, namely, that those who consume it reverently will live forever.”

Jonathan Ciraulo, a theology professor at The Catholic University of America, explained to EWTN News that belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist “is not a marginal concern” for the Church.

Ciraulo said the Real Presence affirms other doctrines: “Christ’s true humanity and real body; the dignity of the human body and its future resurrection; and the interior transformation whereby Christ comes to dwell in the Christian.”

“We would do well to ask ourselves how this apparent loss has reverberations far beyond polls regarding faith in the sacraments,” he observed.

In the Gospel of John, the apostle documents that Christ himself had his own dissenters from this doctrine, who wondered: “How can this man give us his flesh to eat?”

“Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you,” Christ responded. “Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day. For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in him.”

