Bishop David A. Zubik of Pittsburgh commended Corey Comperatore, the husband and father killed at the July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, for his "strength of character, deep faith and dedication to serving others."

"Our hearts are heavy with the news that a man from Butler, a former fire chief known for his courage and commitment to his community, lost his life while heroically shielding his wife and daughters from harm," Bishop Zubik said in a July 14 statement.

"Corey Comperatore's selfless act in the face of danger speaks to his strength of character, deep faith, and dedication to serving others," Bishop Zubik said. "On behalf of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, I extend my condolences to his family and loved ones. We join in prayer that they may feel wrapped in the comfort and love of Jesus."

Comperatore, 50, was shot and killed during a campaign rally where former President Donald Trump and others were wounded from shots fired in an apparent assassination attempt while the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was speaking onstage. Two other critically wounded spectators, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, both of Pennsylvania, were reportedly in stable condition.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described Comperatore as a husband and father with two daughters "who died a hero."

"Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family," Shapiro said during a July 14 press conference. To honor Comperatore, he ordered flags to fly at half-staff at Pennsylvania public buildings and grounds.

Butler, home to the Butler Farm Show grounds that hosted the campaign rally, is in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

"Let us also take this moment to pray for unity and an end to violence and inflammatory rhetoric in our community and across our nation," Bishop Zubik said in the statement. "May our Lord grant Mr. Comperatore's family peace and may this brave man's soul rest in eternal light."