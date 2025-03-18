A Catholic church in Kansas has been targeted in what that state's bishops are calling a "hate crime."

St. Patrick Church in Wichita announced on its Facebook page March 15 that it had been vandalized that morning.

The message, provided in both English and Spanish, added, "Our priests are safe."

Later that day, the Kansas Catholic Conference shared on its Facebook page several photos of the damage, describing them as images of a "hate crime scene."

The photos showed a green-cloaked statue, possibly of the church's patron, cast to the ground, its head pulverized into fragments. A subsequent local media report confirmed the statue was in fact a figure of St. Patrick.

Votive candles, candlesticks and what appeared to be the cover for the church's baptismal font had been thrown down and damaged, with interior glass panes shattered. The Kansas Catholic Conference said in its post that "a Satanic website was scrawled on the wall."

The church said on its Facebook page that the March 15 vigil Mass had been canceled, with March 16's liturgies moved to the parish school's gym.

The Wichita Police Department said in a March 16 press release that it had arrested a man at approximately 2:20 a.m. that day in connection with "burglary and vandalism" at the church.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office confirmed to OSV News that the suspect, 23-year-old Michael Angel Gonzalez of Wichita, was booked March 16 on charges of burglary, criminal desecration and criminal damage to property.

Gonzalez remains in custody at the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $500,000 cash or professional surety bond for the case.

Branden Stitt, public information officer for the sheriff, told OSV News that Gonzalez also has other charges listed on his March 16 booking record, specifically three Wichita municipal court warrants and a state parole violation.

The Wichita police said the case "will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney and federal prosecutors for formal charging considerations."

"This reprehensible act of vandalism will not be tolerated," said Chief Joe Sullivan. "Our officers and investigators worked tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated staff, civilian and commissioned. Our commitment to protecting every member of this community remains unwavering."

Sullivan posted on Facebook March 16 that he had attended the parish's St. Patrick's Day Parade, "where the congregation and the community came together in celebration.

"Their resilience was evident, especially after the heartbreaking burglary and vandalism that occurred yesterday," wrote Sullivan, "It was even more meaningful to know that the suspect responsible for this terrible act was taken into custody before sunrise, thanks to the swift and dedicated work of WPD officers. Great job to our team for getting him off the streets and behind bars!"

The desecration took place just days ahead of a planned March 28 "black mass" at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka by the group Satanic Grotto.

The organization's founder and president, Michael Stewart, said he and fellow members would defy Gov. Laura Kelly's March 12 directive that the group would not be allowed inside the Capitol, only on the surrounding grounds.

The Kansas Catholic Conference said in a March 6 Facebook post such "a sacrilegious event" would be an "explicit demonstration of anti-Catholic bigotry" that would be "an insult to not only Catholics but all people of good will."

Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, said in a March 10 statement the college "has pledged prayers" all month for "conversion of the hearts of the people of Kansas and the conversion of the Satanists" behind the event.