In a statement to mark National Migration Week Sept. 21-27, Bishop Brendan J. Cahill, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, urged U.S. officials and lawmakers to enact policy that upholds the "God-given human dignity" of migrants and prevents the separation of families.

Bishop Cahill, who currently leads the Diocese of Victoria, Texas, has been named by Pope Leo XIV as the new bishop of Joliet, Illinois, Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, apostolic nuncio to the United States, announced Sept. 17.

The bishop's statement for National Migration Week was issued Sept. 16, ahead of the observance, which culminates with the 112th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

"Our Church in this country and beyond has a long, inspiring history of caring for migrant and refugee children -- from the days of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini and her sisters sheltering many orphaned immigrant children when few others looked their way to today’s diocesan charities providing them and their families with vital support," Bishop Cahill said.

Bishop Cahill added, "We owe much gratitude to the law enforcement officers, social workers, pastoral staff, and caregivers who dedicate themselves to their safety and well-being."

"As we see protections for this population being undermined in various ways, including prolonged stays in detention and decreased access to legal representation, we urge governments and communities to ensure a high level of care rooted in their God-given human dignity," he said. "This requires promoting family unity and reunification whenever possible."

In a news release with Bishop Cahill's statement, the USCCB acknowledged "heightened social tensions regarding immigration" and invited Catholics across the country "to reflect on how our faith is calling us to respond to this most vulnerable group within the context of migration."

"Catholic dioceses, parishes, schools, and organizations nationwide are encouraged to mark this observance with prayer, educational programs, pastoral outreach and support for migration-related ministries," the USCCB said.

Previously, in a video message for the USCCB's Committee on Migration's "You Are Not Alone" campaign, Bishop Cahill said, "Human dignity does not depend on immigration status."

"It is given by God and cannot be taken away," he said in the video posted by USCCB. "In this moment, many immigrant families living in our communities are grappling with real fear and uncertainty, worrying about their children, their future, and whether they will be able to remain together," he said, referring to the fear families are experiencing over raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.