A recent poll has revealed that the majority of American adults’ beliefs align with recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings supporting parental authority, allowing states to ban transgender treatment for minors, and permitting authorities to require age verification on websites with sexually explicit content.

On June 18, the Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee was permitted to ban medical treatments for minors including hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries.

On June 27, meanwhile, the high court ruled that public schools in Maryland must allow parents the option to withdraw their children from discussions of LGBT topics if they have religious objections. It also ruled that a Texas law that requires pornography websites to verify that users are at least 18 years old does not violate the Constitution and can remain in effect.

The poll, which was conducted before the rulings were issued, revealed that the American public was mostly in alignment with the final decisions of the Supreme Court.

The survey was completed online April 10-16 among 2,201 U.S. adults by YouGov for its SCOTUSpoll project. The poll was conducted by researchers at the University of Texas, Harvard University, and Stanford University.

It found that the majority of all respondents (64%) said states “should be able to ban” minors from being subject to certain transgender medical treatments.

The numbers were lopsided according to political alignment: While 90% of Republicans and 63% of Independents surveyed said states should be able to carry out bans, only 38% of Democrats did.

The poll also found that 77% of Americans believe schools “must give the ability” for parents to remove their children from conversations on gender and sexuality. The majority of respondents across all political parties agreed, including 89% of Republicans, 69% of Democrats, and 72% of Independents.

Texas is one of 24 states that has enacted a law requiring age verification for porn websites similar to the one voted on by the Supreme Court. The survey found that a high majority (80%) of Americans reported that states should be able to permit verification. This included 88% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats, and 77% of Independents.

Since the Supreme Court ruled on the case involving transgender medical intervention, meanwhile, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced it has sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics involved in child transgender medical procedures.

In a July 9 announcement, the DOJ stated the investigations “include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more.”

In the statement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.”