An investigation by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis into an alleged Eucharistic miracle at an Indiana parish has indicated that "natural, not miraculous causes" resulted in a host displaying a red discoloration, the archdiocese said in a March 24 statement sent to OSV News.

"A biochemical analysis of a host from St. Anthony Catholic Church in Morris, Ind., that was displaying red discoloration revealed the presence of a common bacteria found on all humans," the statement said. "No presence of human blood was discovered."

The March 24 statement confirmed that the host had "fallen out of a Mass kit used at the parish, and when it was discovered, red spots were present.

"Following policy established by the Holy See, the host was submitted for professional, biochemical analysis at a local laboratory," it said. "The results indicate the presence of fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands."

Catholics believe that upon their consecration at Mass, bread and wine become Jesus Christ -- body, blood, soul and divinity -- while still retaining the appearances of bread and wine. The Catholic Church teaches in its catechism that the Eucharist is "the source and summit of the Christian life"; through the reception of the Eucharist at holy Communion, Catholics unite themselves to Christ "to form a single body" and then are sent forth "so that they may fulfill God's will in their daily lives."

The archdiocesan communications department confirmed to OSV News March 3 the inquiry had originated at the Morris, Indiana, parish.

"A careful investigation, with assistance from a professional laboratory, is in progress," Sally Krause, director of communications, had told OSV News at the time.

The archdiocese's March 24 statement added, "Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, there have been well-documented miracles and apparitions, and each has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed."

Father Terry Donahue, a Companion of the Cross priest, who has given talks on well-known Eucharistic and healing miracles, told OSV News in March that scientific investigations of possible miracles such as the Eucharist manifesting as truly blood and human tissue resonate with the faithful and particularly the doubtful.

Father Donahue pointed to the work of Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager deeply devoted to the Eucharist, who died of leukemia, and will be canonized April 27. The teenager documented all church-approved Eucharistic miracles, with an extensive website listing more than 135 phenomena since the 700s.

"This is evidence that the God that you believe exists, is interacting in the world in a way that we can measure to some degree," he said. "But he's interacting in the world in a very specific way, like pointing to the reality of Jesus ... in making (himself) present upon the altars of all Catholic churches, Orthodox churches too, that the body and blood for the salvation of the world (exists) to feed us."