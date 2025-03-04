As worshippers entered the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington for the noon Mass March 2, they saw at the base of the sanctuary a large portrait of a bespectacled, smiling Pope Francis, with a vase in front of the portrait bearing gold and white flowers -- the colors of the Vatican flag.

The pope's health was the prime focus of the Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Vatican nuncio to the United States. Following the Mass, the rosary was recited.

Cardinal Pierre's homily linked Pope Francis' situation to the Scripture readings of the day, the Eighth Sunday of Ordinary Time.

The cardinal spoke of the pope's spirit, "the inner self," which he said "allows the pope 'to proclaim (the Lord's) kindness at dawn and (his) faithfulness throughout the night'," quoting from Psalm 92, the responsorial psalm for the day.

Noting that the psalmist also referred to palm trees and cedars as "vigorous and sturdy," Cardinal Pierre said, "To be sure, the Holy Father's body, 88 years old and beset with many infirmities, is not 'vigorous and sturdy.' But his spirit: That is what remains vigorous!"

Psalm 92 also says, "The just … shall bear fruit even in old age … declaring how just is the Lord, my rock, in whom there is no wrong." Cardinal Pierre noted how in the daily reports on Pope Francis's health, "there is a simple phrase that has been repeated, which we might pass over easily. It is said, 'he remains in good spirits.'"

"As simple as that statement is, the Word of God in today's Mass would suggest that there is actually quite a bit of meaning in such a statement," Cardinal Pierre said.

He added, "In these daily reports about the pope, we sometimes hear that he 'resumed his work.' Again, a simple phrase, but actually quite indicative of what motivates Pope Francis. To use the words of Paul (whose First Letter to the Corinthians was proclaimed at the Mass), the Holy Father is 'always devoted to the work of the Lord, knowing that (his) labor is not in vain.'"

At the beginning of the Mass, Msgr. Walter Rossi, rector of the basilica, said Pope Francis' condition was "guarded."

"The whole world has been praying for Pope Francis," Msgr. Rossi said. "We in the shrine have been praying for him as well."

The pope entered Gemelli Hospital in Rome Feb. 14 initially to treat a respiratory infection, which ultimately developed into double pneumonia. On Feb. 28, he had a respiratory episode that, according to the Vatican press office, required "noninvasive mechanical ventilation." By March 1, he was able to alternate between mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy administered through a nasal cannula.

On March 3, he suffered "two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, leading doctors to again put the pope on "noninvasive mechanical ventilation," but by early March 4, the pope was taken off the treatment and was instead receiving high-flow oxygen through a nasal cannula and was resuming breathing exercises.

In his homily, Cardinal Pierre noted the "many exalted titles" given a pope: "successor of Peter," "supreme pontiff," "vicar of Christ," but said, "Francis himself would want us to remember the most basic identity: He is a Christian."

The cardinal reminded Massgoers that at the start of his pontificate Pope Francis was asked, "Who is Jorge Mario Bergoglio (the pope's birth name)?" The reply: "I am a sinner whom the Lord has looked upon."

Cardinal Pierre cited the day's Gospel passage in which Jesus taught his disciples, "A good tree does not bear rotten fruit, and a rotten tree does not bear good fruit." "The fruit comes, not from our own strength, but from a heart which God has filled with his own love and grace."

Because of Pope Francis' devotion to Mary, the rosary chosen to be recited featured the glorious mysteries, the last two of which deal with Mary's assumption into heaven and the Blessed Virgin's coronation.

At the conclusion of each decade of the rosary, a verse of "Immaculate Mary" was sung, which includes the verse "We pray for God's glory, may his kingdom come; we pray for his vicar, our Father in Rome."

Nearly 1,000 attended the Mass -- more than a typical Sunday when there aren't diocesan pilgrimages and tourist draws, according to Jacqueline Hayes, the basilica's communications director. Once the plans were firmed up -- on less than a week's notice, Hayes said -- the basilica used social media and other methods to announce the special Mass.

For Xin Liu Wall, this was her first time in any Catholic church. "I hope he gets well soon," she said of Pope Francis.

Brock Ryan, a member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Kensington, added similar sentiments: "I hope he gets well. He's a good pope."

"I've been praying for him," John Ojo, a regular at the noon Mass at the shrine who stayed for the rosary, told the Catholic Standard, Washington's archdiocesan newspaper. "It makes me wonder why the pope should be sick. I wonder why he has to suffer," he added.

But "if you are a human being … you have to go through different tribulations," Ojo said. "God is a very fair God. If it can happen to the poor person on the street, it can happen to the pope."