Pope Francis on Monday underwent two bronchoscopies after he had “two episodes of acute respiratory failure,” the Holy See Press Office says in an evening statement.

The episodes were caused by “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and subsequent bronchospasm,” the statement says.

The bronchoscopies “were performed with the need for aspiration of copious secretions” and “noninvasive mechanical ventilation was resumed in the afternoon.”

His prognosis “remains reserved.”

The statement notes that the pope “remained alert, oriented, and cooperative at all times.”

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, will lead the recitation of the holy rosary for Pope Francis’ health Monday evening at 9 p.m. in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.

The latest episode comes after a weekend reporting his condition remained stable following Friday’s bronchospasm episode.

In his Sunday message released by the Vatican’s press office, Pope Francis said: “I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world.”

The pontiff continued: “I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people.”

The message accompanied the text for the Angelus prayer, which the pope was unable to deliver publicly for the third consecutive time due to his ongoing health issues. Francis has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

In his Sunday message, Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (Luke 6:39-45), particularly Jesus’ words about removing the “wooden beam from your eye” before attempting to remove the “splinter in your brother’s eye.”

The pope emphasized the importance of fraternal correction rooted in charity rather than condemnation. “I feel in my heart the ‘blessing’ that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord,” the pope wrote. “At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.”