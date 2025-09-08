The funeral service for Fletcher Merkel, 8, was held Sept. 7 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, just over a mile from Annunciation Catholic Church, where he and another student were shot and killed during an Aug. 27 all-school Mass.

Eighteen other students and three adults were injured. The suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Beneath his white robes, Mount Olivet pastor David Lose wore an Annunciation Catholic School shirt also worn by many in the pews. On it were words from Jeremiah 29, promising a "future of hope."

Father Dennis Zehren, Annunciation's pastor, spoke first at the funeral.

"There's a question that we've all been hearing so often at Annunciation, and I know it's a question that's come to me so often, and that question is: How are you?" Father Zehren said. "I'm sure you've heard that question a thousand times. 'How are you? What do you need? Do you have what you need?'"

"That's a question that we've been asking ourselves. Do we have what it takes? Do we have what we need? And that's when Jesus draws near to us and he tells us, 'Yes. You have what you need. As long as you are with me, you will have what you need. I am the way. I am the truth. I am the life. As long as you cling to me and you cling to my people, you will have all that you need.'"

"We're resting on that promise. And that's what we pledge to you. We will continue to cling to you. We will continue to cling to our faith. We will continue to cling to one another. And we will cling, (the) Merkels, Fletcher and Annunciation, forever."

Will Sharpe, Fletcher's soccer, football and basketball coach, said that Fletcher's story will not end with this tragedy, but will continue through "the legacy of a young boy who lived so much life in only eight years."

Sharpe said that because of Jesus, death has had no victory over Fletcher. He said he pictures Fletcher sitting in God's lap.

"Fletcher is being held by his Heavenly Father," Sharpe said. "He is safe. He has made it to his heavenly home, and boy do we miss him. Fletcher's life, though heartbreakingly short, was full. Full of energy, full of joy, full of love. His story will be marked by a legacy only he could leave behind. And may we all choose to honor that legacy through our own lives. I plan to honor Fletcher by living with a sense of determination and a spirit of joy. How will you keep Fletcher's legacy alive in your life?"

Merkel was the second of Jesse and Mollie Merkel's four children. According to an obituary, "He was always in motion, dancing with every touchdown he scored in flag football, or playing basketball in the driveway with his older brother and neighborhood friends" and also enjoyed trying new foods, learning about animals and fishing with his father.

Merkel's aunt Erin Shermak said Fletcher's gift to their family was getting the chance to love him and know him.

"That was Fletcher's greatest gift," she said. "We love you forever Fletcher. And we will keep you in our hearts, always."

The life of Harper Moyski, 10, who was also killed during the Annunciation shooting, will be celebrated at noon Sept. 14 at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis with music and food.