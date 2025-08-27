A shooting was reported the morning of Aug. 27 at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis shortly after the start of the school day, reportedly during an all-school Mass.

Two people and the suspect are reported dead. Neighbors reported significant gunfire.

The Police Department of nearby Richfield has stated there are up to 20 victims. "A man dressed in all black and armed with a rifle was reported at the scene," Richfield police reported. According to The Associated Press, five children are being treated for injuries.

Aug. 27 was the third day of the school year for the elementary school, which serves students in preschool to grade eight. Students were scheduled to be attending an all-school Mass beginning at 8:15 a.m. local time. Authorities were alerted at 8:27 a.m. The location of the shooting on the campus of the school and adjacent Annunciation Catholic Church is unconfirmed.

A large police presence is on the scene.

President Donald Trump said on X that he has "been fully briefed" on the shooting. "The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is reportedly on the scene, said on X, "I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation." His tweet refers to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Also on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that he has been "briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Kristi Noem, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said on X that "DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families."