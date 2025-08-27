Archbishop José H. Gomez called the shooting at a Mass for Catholic schoolchildren in Minneapolis “sad and disturbing” in a message assuring victims of the prayers and solidarity of Los Angeles Catholics.

“We pray for those who were killed and those who were injured in this morning’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School,” read a statement from the archbishop issued hours after the Aug. 27 shooting. “It is sad and disturbing that this attack was carried out while the children were praying at Mass.”

Archbishop Gomez said he was praying for his fellow prelate, Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, parishioners at Annunciation Catholic Church and first responders, and “for all our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis.”

“May God grant eternal rest to those whose lives were taken, and may he give comfort to their families and loved ones,” said Archbishop Gomez. “We entrust all our anxieties and cares in this hour to the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mary our Mother.”

Archbishop Gomez’ statement came as several world leaders, bishops, and dignitaries issued statements of prayer and solidarity with victims. Among them was Pope Leo XIV, who expressed his “heartfelt condolences” and assured victims of his prayers in a telegram sent to Hebda by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

At least two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed when a gunman shot through the stained glass windows from outside of Annunciation Catholic Church as students attended an all-school Mass inside. 17 others were injured, including 14 children, according to media reports.

Law enforcement said the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Robin Westman, used a rifle, shotgun, and pistol during the attack, which began during the Responsorial Psalm of the Mass. He was later found dead nearby from an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Paul Escala, superintendent and senior director of the Archdiocese of LA’s Department of Catholic Schools, also offered prayers for the Annunciation School community, writing in a statement that “our community of faith is united in sorrow with the families, teachers and staff of Annunciation School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

Escala said his department would be offering support to help students and staff at LA schools “process the impact of this senseless act of violence” and stressed that safety protocols were already in place.

“These protocols are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and in light of this event we will work with our law enforcement partners to do all we can to ensure the safety of our schools,” said Escala.