Theodore McCarrick has died at age 94. The disgraced former cardinal -- who was laicized in 2019 after being convicted of sexual misconduct in a canonical trial -- died April 3 in Missouri, OSV News has confirmed.

McCarrick was once one of the most powerful clerics in the Catholic Church, serving as the archbishop of Newark, N.J., from 1986 to 2000 and archbishop of Washington from 2001 to 2006. In June 2018, allegations that he had sexually abused both adult and child victims over decades marked the start of a new chapter in the Catholic Church's clerical abuse crisis, and led to his resignation from the College of Cardinals a month later.

It was eventually revealed that McCarrick had been the subject of sexual abuse allegations spanning the decades of his high-profile clerical career, prompting an extensive Vatican investigation.

After the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (now a dicastery) found McCarrick guilty of abuse in 2019, he was laicized by Pope Francis. McCarrick's rise through church ranks despite the repeated rumors, anonymous letters, allegations and even settlements with alleged victims was detailed in an extensive Vatican report issued in November 2020.

Even after his laicization, McCarrick was the subject of civil lawsuits accusing him of abusing underage boys in Massachusetts and Wisconsin. Both cases were eventually suspended.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.