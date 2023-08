A Massachusetts judge dismissed a criminal case against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Aug. 30, ruling the disgraced cleric no longer has the cognitive capacity to stand trial.

McCarrick faced charges he sexually abused a teenage boy nearly 50 years ago and could have faced a sentence of up to five years in prison on each individual count -- three counts of indecent assault and battery of a person over the age of 14 -- had he been convicted.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.