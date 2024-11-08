Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City issued a new decree Nov. 5 on the use of hymns in the liturgy, after determining a synodal approach on the issue -- one of listening and communal discernment -- was necessary, he said.

The new decree replaces an earlier one, which prohibited specific songs and composers and led to a spirited discussion, including on social media, as well as stories and opinions shared in some Catholic media outlets outside the diocese.

In a policy promulgated by the new decree, the bishop established a set of common Mass settings for use by all diocesan parishes. Like the previous decree, it also prohibits the use of hymns by composers who have been found credibly accused of sexual abuse.

In addition, the diocese will open a conversation about the possibility of phasing out certain songs that may be inappropriate for Catholic liturgies, using criteria established by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

He also opened a yearlong process of consultation regarding how sacred music can be best used to encourage active participation in the liturgy.

The "Suggested Mass Settings and Prohibited Hymns, dated Oct. 24 and distributed Oct. 28, was published following years of research by the Diocesan Liturgical Commission and with input from the Presbyteral Council. Its aim was to foster the active participation of the laity in the liturgy by providing common Mass settings for singing by the whole assembly in diocesan liturgies, but it is now clear that an authentically synodal process of greater consultation did not occur prior its promulgation, according to Bishop McKnight.

"It is inspiring to see such passion and enthusiasm about the music that enlivens our Catholic liturgies. Whenever we see this kind of fervor among the faithful, our church gives us the perfect way to respond -- a synodal response," said Bishop McKnight.

"Rather than the faithful being relegated to the outside as commenters on a decision, with their only response being either obedience or disobedience, it is better to invite everyone in our diocese into a discernment process," he continued. "The Holy Spirit is working through each one of us. When the people of God speak, we have a responsibility to open ourselves to listen, even when that means changing course and trying a different approach."

In the new decree, Bishop McKnight declared that "the previously promulgated 'Suggested Mass Settings and Prohibited Hymns' is hereby abrogated and replaced" by the Nov. 5 document.

Bishop McKnight’s new policy tasks the Diocesan Liturgical Commission with gathering feedback from musicians, music ministers and everyone else who has a perspective on the music used in liturgies across the diocese.

In addition, the diocese will open a conversation about the possibility of phasing out certain songs that may be inappropriate for Catholic liturgies, using criteria established by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Doctrine when choosing suitable songs for the liturgy. In addition to doctrinal concerns, this guidance encourages sensitivity to language that may be disrespectful of other religions.

Like the previous decree, Bishop McKnight's new decree prohibits the use of music by composers who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, including David Haas, the late Father Cesáreo Gabarain and Ed Conlin. Such bans have already been in place in a number of U.S. dioceses, with allegations against all three composers emerging during the past several years.

The first priority is determining Mass settings that can be sung and learned in parishes across the diocese. When Mass settings are familiar, it is easier for the faithful to actively participate in diocesan liturgies and other liturgies outside their parishes.

The new policy begins with four Mass settings, with the possibility of revising or adding to these four settings after further consultation and discernment. The four initial settings include the traditional "Chant Mass;" the "Mass of St. Frances Cabrini" by Kevin Keil; the "Revised Mass of Creation" by Marty Haugen; and for Spanish-speaking congregations, the bilingual "Misa del Pueblo Inmigrante" ("Mass of the Immigrant People") by Bob Hurd.

"This is a step toward fostering a common repertoire that we see as helping the church to grow in unity and communion," stated Father Daniel Merz, pastor of St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish and Sacred Heart Parish in Columbia, and chairman of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission.

"People enjoy traveling and visiting other Catholic churches in the diocese and beyond," he told The Catholic Missourian, Jefferson City's diocesan newspaper. "They appreciate that the Mass is celebrated in diverse and beautifully familiar settings, wherever they go.

"Music is such an important part of that," Father Merz said.

He emphasized that parishes are not being limited to four Mass settings.

"We’re just saying, ‘Please be familiar with these,’" he stated.

He said the inclusion of a bilingual Mass setting welcomes the growing number of Hispanic Catholics in the diocese, for whom Spanish is their first language.

"This is all about providing good direction and guidance," Father Merz stated. "We want to foster good music for our liturgies, because we recognize that music is such an important part of how we worship God and pass along the faith."

The Catholic Church has a long and beautiful tradition of music and singing in the liturgy, and of assessing hymns according to pastoral, doctrinal, aesthetic and liturgical criteria.

An important part of the doctrinal criteria is promoting a fuller understanding of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

"Part of the concern is that a lot of the songs that we sing overemphasize one dimension of the Eucharist," Father Merz noted.

For example, he cited highlighting the communal and social dimensions of the Eucharist, without giving proper emphasis also to the sacrifice of Christ and the Real Presence, and the need for continuing conversion among every communicant.

"It’s about the Great Commandment," he said. "Love God first, and that enables you to love your neighbor. When we get the first part right, the second part will follow."

Comments will be gathered by Aug. 1, 2025. The new policy directs the Diocesan Liturgical Commission to invite the assistance of the diocesan chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians to consult parish ministers throughout the diocese. This input will then be reported to the Diocesan Pastoral Council and Presbyteral Council for their deliberations and advice to Bishop McKnight on the present policy and what additional steps should be taken.

"I am excited about moving forward with an open mind and an open heart," said Bishop McKnight. "Music is such an important part of who we are as Catholics. The act of singing is intensely personal, helping us to encounter the mystery of Christ and the church. I am eager to hear from everyone, in a synodal process of deep listening, as we embark on this process together.

"Let us use this time to ensure that we hear the Holy Spirit through all voices as we work to make our approach to sacred music a reason for unity across the Diocese of Jefferson City."