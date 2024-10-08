With the question of women’s ordination removed from this year’s synod discussion, participants were asked Monday what other possibilities they saw for women assuming leadership and governance roles that did not involve Holy Orders.

Sister Mary Teresa Barron, president of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), a global leadership body of women religious, told journalists that “there are many good practices from all around the world” who are already in leadership roles.

To this end, she noted that one of her small group members this week was a woman who served as chancellor for her local diocese.

“We’re actually quite ignorant of what’s possible at the moment. There’s a list of the possibilities that exist, and we should share that good practice and learn from each other,” she said.

Barron noted that it is easier for women in some cultures to assume leadership roles, such as a diocesan chancellor, than it is in other cultures.

“I do think within this synod though that there is a call to explore more possibilities, what are the other options that are available, even if, for the moment, we might not be looking at ordained ministry,” she said.

She noted that discussion on the issue is often pigeonholed into “can women or can they not be ordained,” but voiced her believe that the question must be approached in terms of, “is the spirit calling women?”

“Some women do sense a call to the priesthood or the diaconate,” Barron said, voicing her belief that discussion must focus on “the spirit calling to ministry today and in terms of the needs of mission today, are those calls there, and can we continue the discussion?”

Sheila Leocádia Pires, who serves as Communications Officer for the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference and secretary of the synod’s information commission, said she also believes the discussion should be broader, focusing on laypeople generally, and not just women.

“If you look at our discussions today, it has to do with relations, how we look at the different charisms, for example, how do we use our charisms not for my own personal gain, for the unity of the Church,” she said.

What participants are looking into, Pires said, are “the different gifts that laypeople have, not necessarily just women, but laypeople.”

“There’s a lot more to be addressed instead of just looking at the diaconate of women or the ordination of women. All of that is being discussed under the title of the laity, what sort of ministries can the Church offer to the laity,” she said.

Likewise, Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania and president of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences (CCEE), warned that “there’s a danger of focusing on one section or a lot of topics.”

“The role of women is important, and we have to be careful that it doesn’t shut out a lot of other important topics and charisms and ministries,” he said, noting that at one point in the synod’s official working document, a section dedicated to women ends saying, “basically this all applies to laymen as well.”

There have been comments within the synod assembly on the role of laypeople generally, including laymen, as well as comments on how the work of laypeople generally in families and in whatever jobs they hold “must be correctly valued.”

“One or another part of the discourse should not skew that vocational call,” Grušas said.

On the issue of the women’s diaconate, Gracias noted that two previous commissions established to study the issue, the first of which was formed in response to a request from the UISG in 2016, “weren’t able to arrive at a very clear conclusion.”

Now, he said, the issue has been given to a study group, meaning that “it’s been taken off and now it’s part of a study group studying theological questions, so it will not be discussed in the synod.”

Gracias noted that during the last three meetings of the Council of Cardinals, there has been a session “devoted entirely to role of women in the Church,” evaluating the issue from a theological, pastoral, and canonical perspective.

“So, it’s a matter of great importance, of great concern, and the Holy Father has personally taken an interest,” he said.