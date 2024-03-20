A Grammy award-winning Florida priest has been cleared of allegations of sexual misconduct after his accuser recanted his claims and said the accusations had been the product of a “false memory.”

In a letter obtained by CNA, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, last week told parishioners of Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda there was “no evidence to support” the allegations that Father Jerome Kaywell had committed sexual misconduct in 2013 and 2014.

Dewane had informed parishioners in January that the diocese had “received notification from a law firm of an allegation of sexual misconduct” regarding Kaywell. The incident “allegedly occurred in the winter of 2013/2014,” the bishop said at the time. The priest was placed on administrative leave after the allegations were leveled against him.

In his letter this month, Dewane told Sacred Heart Parish that shortly thereafter the alleged victim “withdrew his allegation,” with the accuser writing an apology and declaring the alleged sexual misconduct was “a false memory.”

The diocese continued to investigate the matter in accordance with diocesan policy, the bishop said. The diocesan review board subsequently met in March, “examined the investigatory report and all aspects of the matter,” and “unanimously” concluded “that there was no evidence to support the allegation.”

“The Diocesan Review Board recommended that Father Kaywell be returned to ministry,” Dewane wrote. “I have accepted their recommendation and inform you that Father Kaywell has been returned to ministry, effective immediately.”

“Therefore, I consider the matter closed and the good name of Father Jerome Kaywell restored,” the bishop said.

Throughout the investigation, the bishop noted, Kaywell “maintained his innocence, stating that the allegation could not have happened.”

As of Tuesday, the priest was once again listed on Sacred Heart’s website as its pastor after having been removed during the investigation.

Kaywell has been pastor of the Punta Gorda church since 2004. He attended both St. Francis University and St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary.

He is known for having established a musical and advertising career before becoming a priest. In 1985 he recorded a Grammy-winning album, “Let My People Go,” with the gospel group the Winans. He was ordained in 1991 and has released two more albums since then.