An LA priest has been arrested after a report was made alleging that he engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor.

Father Jaime Arriaga, 41, was ordained in June 2024 and had been serving as associate pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey.

In a statement read this past weekend, April 5-6, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and at St. Louis of France in La Puente, where Arriaga had served before being ordained, the archdiocese informed parishioners that the priest had “been removed from ministry as a result of a recent report of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor, which has led to a criminal proceeding.”

“The individuals involved and the Archdiocese are cooperating with law enforcement on the matter,” the archdiocese added.

In a statement issued Monday, April 7, the archdiocese said it received the report alleging misconduct on April 2. Arriaga was removed from ministry and the following day surrendered to L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies and was booked on felony charges. He was arraigned on April 7 and remains in custody.

The archdiocese is encouraging anyone who may have experienced misconduct involving Arriaga to contact law enforcement and the archdiocese’s Office of Victims Assistance Ministry at (213) 637-7650 or toll-free number (800)-355-2545.