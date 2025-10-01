U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, will decline an award from the Archdiocese of Chicago after global backlash over his strong pro-abortion views that included comments from Pope Leo XIV and criticism from U.S. bishops.

Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Durbin’s decision in a Sept. 30 statement, revealing that Durbin informed the prelate that he “decided not to receive [the] award” at the archdiocesan Keep Hope Alive celebration on Nov. 5. Durbin was scheduled to receive a “Lifetime Achievement Award for support to immigrants” at the event.

Cupich’s announcement brings an end to a chaotic late September in which his brother bishops in the U.S. criticized the decision to grant Durbin the award, citing the Democratic senator’s long track record of pro-abortion politics.

The controversy even reached the Vatican itself, where on Sept. 30 Pope Leo XIV — responding to a question from EWTN News — said it was “important to look at the overall work that a senator has done [during] 40 years of service in the United States Senate.”

He said: “I understand the difficulty and the tensions. But I think as I myself have spoken in the past, it’s important to look at many issues that are related to the teachings of the Church.”

“Someone who says I’m against abortion but is in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life,” the pope explained. “Someone who says I’m against abortion but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro life.”

“So they are very complex issues and I don’t know if anyone has all the truth on them,” he continued, “but I would ask first and foremost that they would have respect for one another and that we search together both as human beings and in that case as American citizens and citizens of the state of Illinois, as well as Catholics, to say that we need to be close to all of these ethical issues. And to find the way forward as a Church. The Church teaching on each one of those issues is very clear.”

Multiple U.S. bishops and archbishops criticized the decision. Springfield, Illinois, Bishop Thomas Paprocki, who presides over Durbin’s home diocese, described the senator as “unfit to receive any Catholic honor.”

‘Total condemnation is not the way forward’

In his lengthy statement on Tuesday, Cupich said the decision to grant Durbin the award “was specifically in recognition of his singular contribution to immigration reform and his unwavering support of immigrants, which is so needed in our day.”

The prelate said divisions within the Catholic Church have “dangerously deepen[ed]” over the course of the half-century that he has served as a priest and the more-than-quarter-century he has served as a bishop.

“The tragedy of our current situation in the United States is that Catholics find themselves politically homeless,” he said. “The policies of neither political party perfectly encapsulate the breadth of Catholic teaching.”

The archbishop argued against “total condemnation” of Catholic politicians who fail to adhere to the “essential elements” of Catholic social teaching. Such broad criticism, he said, “shuts down discussion.”

“But praise and encouragement can open it up, by asking their recipients to consider how to extend their good work to other areas and issues,” he said. “More broadly, a positive approach can keep alive the hope that it is worth talking to one another — and collaborating with one another — to promote the common good.”

Cupich said he had hoped that the Keep Hope Alive celebration would raise awareness of the similarity between the Church’s defense of migrants and its defense of “the vulnerable on the border between life and death.” He argued, meanwhile, that the Chicago Archdiocese was not “softening” its position on abortion.

“The Catholic bishops heroically responded when the right to life of the unborn was negated by the 1973 decisions of the Supreme Court,” he said. “That right to life still needs to be defended without compromise.” The U.S. bishops have likewise “long invested our energy and resources” in defending immigrants, he said.

The archbishop in his statement proposed “synodal gatherings” for Catholics “to experience listening to each other with respect on these issues, all the while remaining open to maturing more fully in their common identity as Catholics.” Cupich said he would be seeking input on those gatherings.

“We can move forward if we Keep Hope Alive,” he said.