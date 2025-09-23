Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich is defending his decision to honor pro-abortion Illinois Democrat Sen. Richard Durbin with an award at the archdiocese’s upcoming Keep Hope Alive immigration ministry fundraiser.

“Recently some have criticized the decision of the Archdiocese of Chicago to recognize Sen. Dick Durbin at our annual fundraiser for our immigration ministry,” Cupich wrote in a Sept. 22 statement, which came after several bishops spoke out against the move.

“Sen. Durbin informed me some years ago that he has taken up residence in Chicago, registered in a parish of the archdiocese, and considers me to be his bishop,” Cupich stated. “Accordingly, I have remained faithful to the May 2021 instructions of the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, advising bishops to ‘reach out to and engage in dialogue with Catholic politicians within their jurisdictions ... as a means of understanding the nature of their positions and their comprehension of Catholic teaching.’”

Durbin has been prohibited from receiving the Eucharist in what has been previously reported as his home diocese of Springfield — the state capital — since 2004. In a Sept. 23 article in First Things magazine titled “Sen. Durbin Is Unfit to Receive Any Catholic Honor,” Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, wrote that he was “shocked” to hear of the Chicago Archdiocese’s plan to honor Durbin with a lifetime achievement award.

“Because this decision threatens to scandalize the faithful and injure the bonds of ecclesial communion, it should be reversed,” he stated, noting Durbin’s pro-abortion voting record includes efforts to block legislation banning post-birth abortions and protections for babies who survive failed abortions.

In light of Durbin’s record, Paprocki said “it is absurd that Sen. Durbin should be given an award from the office of ‘human dignity and solidarity.’”

Paprocki pointed out that bestowing an award on Durbin violates Church teaching and goes against what U.S. bishops have said on the matter as well as the Archdiocese of Chicago’s own policies regarding honors and awards, which state: “Any Catholic entity subject to the authority of the archbishop of Chicago … shall not give awards or honors or host presentations, speaking opportunities, or appearances by individuals or organizations whose public position is in opposition to the fundamental moral principles of the Catholic Church.”

The Springfield bishop further claimed Cupich “did not consult with me about this award or even notify me about his decision,” despite Durbin remaining under his care as a resident of Springfield.

“This failure to consult with a brother bishop concerning a member of his diocese is even more troubling given the fact that Cardinal Cupich knows that Sen. Durbin has not been permitted to receive holy Communion in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois since 2004,” Paprocki added.

Addressing criticism on Monday surrounding his decision, Cupich said: “At the heart of the consistent ethic of life is the recognition that Catholic teaching on life and dignity cannot be reduced to a single issue, even an issue as important as abortion.”

Cupich emphasized that Durbin would be honored for his efforts to advance Catholic social teaching in immigration, care for the poor, Laudato Si’, and world peace.

“The recognition of his defense of immigrants at this moment, when they are subjected to terror and harm, is not something to be regretted but a reflection that the Lord stands profoundly with both immigrants who are in danger and those who work to protect them,” Cupich said.

In a social media post on X, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone expressed his solidarity with Paprocki and urged Cupich to “reconsider” granting Durbin a lifetime achievement award, “given his long record of supporting legal abortion.”

Cordileone described Paprocki as “Sen. Dick Durbin’s bishop” and stated that “he is correct that both clarity and unity are at risk” in giving Durbin the award.

“I hope this will be a clarion call to all members of the body of Christ to speak out to make clear the grave evil that is the taking of innocent human life,” Cordileone added.

Bishop James Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska, said on a post on X on Tuesday afternoon that he was “shocked and bewildered” when he learned of Cupich’s decision to award Durbin, saying the senator’s actions regarding abortion go “against the fundamental moral principles of the Catholic Church.”

“The senator’s public record has been consistently pro-abortion and he has opposed any protections or safeguards for unborn children in the womb, even to the point of rejecting legislation to protect children who survive failed abortions,” Conley wrote.

He said “there is still time to reconsider the decision” to award the pro-abortion politician. “I pray for the good of the Church this award is not given to Sen. Durbin and the scandal it will likely cause the faithful is avoided.”

Responding to Cupich’s latest statement, in an email to CNA Illinois Right to Life President Mary Kate Zander cited the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which states: “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches a canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.”

“The killing of the defenseless child in the womb is a grave moral evil,” Zander told CNA. “Cardinal Cupich’s apparent indifference to this reality is scandalous in every sense of the word. His ambiguity poses a great risk to all persons who might be affected by a lack of clarity on this issue.”

According to Zander, Durbin’s record on immigration “simply does not matter so long as he refuses to acknowledge that it is evil to murder an unborn child.” Further, she said, Durbin’s support for abortion, especially partial-birth abortion, places his soul “at serious risk.”

“Our organization will proceed with our protest and we intend to work with local, state, and national pro-life organizations to bring clarity to this highly scandalous event,” she said. “Make no mistake: The Lord always extends his infinite mercy to those who seek it, but it is our hope that no person will be confused by the cardinal’s actions — abortion is a very grave sin.”