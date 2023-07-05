A fatal shooting Wednesday morning on the D.C. campus of the Catholic University of America is no threat to the university community and is under police investigation, the university said July 5.

A male shooting victim was found at about 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Alumni Lane, according to the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department.

Surveillance video shows two men who walked onto the southwest side of campus from Michigan Avenue into the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall, NBC News 4 reports . They spent a few minutes there until one man shot the other and ran off.