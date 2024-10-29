The archbishop of Cincinnati is ending a 110-year relationship with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) due to the group promoting gender ideology “contrary” to Catholic teaching.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr announced that pastors in the archdiocese must discontinue any partnerships with GSUSA by December 2025.

“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful,” Schnurr wrote in the Oct. 28 letter to the faithful.

Schnurr noted that GSUSA “has embraced and promoted an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality” through some activities, badges, and resources. GSUSA and its local chapter in Ohio “has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God,” he noted.

“Our greatest responsibility as the Catholic Church is fidelity to the Gospel and sharing the saving mission of Christ,” Schnurr said. “It is therefore essential that all youth programs at our parishes and schools affirm virtues and values consistent with the teaching of Jesus Christ.”

Schnurr noted that the decision to pull away from GSUSA “has not been made lightly” and that the Church has been in conversation with leaders of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio (GSWO).

“Despite mutually respectful discussions and communication with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio over the past two years, we have been unable to agree on an acceptable path forward,” he wrote.

In recent years, the archdiocese has been in conversation with GSWO over a “memorandum of understanding” over what practices are permissible for Girl Scout troops in the archdiocese. In 2023, the archdiocese requested that GSWO “cease promotion of activities, resources, badges, and awards repugnant to Catholic teaching,” but the two groups reached an “impasse” in April of this year over phrasing in the memorandum, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Schnurr noted that scouting “is fundamentally good” as it “builds virtue, discipline, and community” and “helps form responsible, well-rounded citizens.” The archbishop shared his gratitude to those who served as scout leaders for “faithfully helping young people incorporate the values and lessons traditionally associated with scouting into their lives.”

“While this development is difficult to share, it does not diminish my profound respect and appreciation for the many Girl Scout leaders in our archdiocese who have faithfully served our youth,” Schnurr said.

Response from Girl Scouts

GSWO said in a statement shared with CNA that it was “deeply disappointed” by the archbishop’s decision.

“We have been in conversation with the Office of Youth Ministries over the past two years and have had a strong working relationship for many years,” the GSWO statement read. “We remain open to a mutually respectful dialogue, and we hope that the archdiocese will return to the conversation so we can continue to work together to support the beneficial role each plays in developing youth and supporting families in our communities.”

“Our focus now is to support our Girl Scouts and dedicated volunteers of the Catholic faith in finding ways to continue their Girl Scout experience — including the ways in which Girl Scouts learn about and explore their faith traditions,” it continued.

“Girl Scouts, guided by caring adult leaders, and always with agreement of their parents or guardians, decide which activities to pursue each membership year — all based on individual and troop interests,” GSWO added.

GSWO noted in the statement that it will “be working with our volunteer leaders and other community members to ensure Girl Scouts continues to offer the wide range of activities, from outdoor experiences to STEM to life skills to entrepreneurship, that allows each girl to grow in courage, confidence, and character and make the world a better place.”

“Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is — and always has been — a secular organization that welcomes girls of all faiths,” the statement read. “Our membership includes girls and families of many faith traditions, and we believe that a part of girls’ healthy development is encouraging girls in their spiritual journey, through partnerships with their faith communities.”

Objectionable Girl Scout materials, practices

In a list of objectionable Girl Scout materials, the archdiocese highlighted the “Inclusive Together” patch, which features a “Social Identity Wheel” encouraging girls to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity in group conversations.

The archdiocese also highlighted the “LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fun” patch, which promotes the idea that gender can be rejected and encourages girls to watch LGBTQ+ movies including rated R and TV-MA materials.

Several controversies have peppered the GSUSA in the past decade, such as the national group’s decision to implement LGBTQ+ Pride Month patches as well as a controversy about “gender inclusive” overnight camps.

The national group says it leaves placement decisions for transgender youth on a case-by-case basis but notes that GSUSA “can serve” biological boys who identify as girls,“if the child is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl,” according to its website.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) released the results of a two-year investigation into GSUSA in 2014. The inquiry followed reports that the GSUSA contributed to the World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts, which is tied to Planned Parenthood and abortion and contraception advocacy, the USCCB found. Following the investigation, the USCCB advised dioceses to work with local Girl Scout chapters on acceptable materials for Catholic troops.

GSUSA denies any partnership with Planned Parenthood on its website and states that it does not take a stance on abortion, birth control, or sexuality.

American Heritage Girls are favored

Schnurr recently endorsed a faith-based scouting group, American Heritage Girls (AHG), encouraging parishes to partner with the group. AHG has a committee designed to support Catholic girls in their faith, which has Bishop James Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska, as its episcopal moderator.

“Scouting can be an efficacious part of Catholic youth ministry, espousing a way of life congruent with the Gospel, as it has in our own archdiocese for decades,” Schnurr stated.

Other Catholic leaders have endorsed AHG, including Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, who, in 2017, authorized an archdiocesan transition from Girl Scouts to American Heritage Girls. Other Catholic dioceses and archdioceses including Birmingham, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Worth, Texas; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Rockford, Illinois, have endorsed AHG in recent years.