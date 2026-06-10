Philippine bishops have appealed for donations to help people affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines that left thousands displaced and communities struggling to recover.

The June 8 earthquake caused buildings to collapse, triggering landslides and setting off tsunami warnings across a swath of the southern island.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, the national disaster agency, the earthquake had left 46 people dead, 630 injured, and 17 missing as of June 10.

More than 800,000 households across Mindanao lacked access to electricity, with the Department of Energy yet to fully assess damage to energy infrastructure and accelerate power restoration efforts.

Expressing profound sorrow and solidarity with people in Sarangani province and other parts of Mindanao, Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), issued a statement on June 9.

“We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured, and stand in spiritual communion with all those who have been displaced from their homes and livelihoods,” he said.

“We also remember in our prayers the rescue workers, medical personnel, government agencies, and volunteers who continue to labor tirelessly in responding to this tragedy,” he added.

He urged all dioceses to hold a second collection at Sunday Masses on June 14. The proceeds will be sent through the diocesan social action centers and Caritas Philippines to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a separate message, Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, head of Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian, development, and advocacy arm of the CBCP, said many families are in urgent need of assistance.

“In times of uncertainty and loss, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters from Mindanao,” he added. “May compassion, hope, and our shared humanity continue to connect us as communities rebuild and rise together.”

Peopleʼs donations can help provide relief and restore hope, and no amount is too small when given with love, the prelate said.

Caritas Philippines, together with diocesan social action centers, is responding to affected communities, with their efforts matched by dioceses, religious congregations, and aid groups across the country.

Dioceses express solidarity

The Diocese of Antipolo has sent 100,000 pesos ($1,630) to the Diocese of Marbel for earthquake relief and 50,000 pesos ($810) to Stella Maris in General Santos City to assist seafarers' families affected by the disaster.

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters affected by the recent earthquake in Mindanao, the Diocese of Antipolo has extended financial assistance to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts,” Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

“As one Church, we continue to respond to the call of Christian charity and compassion. We also invite the faithful and all people of goodwill to support our ongoing relief efforts through cash donations,” he added.

Santos said peopleʼs generosity will help bring hope, relief, and recovery to families and communities affected by the calamity.

The Philippines has 87 ecclesiastical jurisdictions, comprising 60 dioceses, 16 archdioceses, six apostolic vicariates, four territorial prelatures, and a military ordinariate, which have started expressing solidarity with those affected by the disaster.

Marcos visits quake-hit region

On June 10, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited General Santos City, including the National High School, one of the sites damaged by the earthquake.

After speaking with teachers and students, he said the government would provide mental health support, in coordination with the Department of Health, for students traumatized by the earthquake.

“When I talked to the teachers, I told them they should remember that this was a traumatizing experience for the students, for the children,” he said. “So, they should also keep an eye on them.”

He added that teachers would be trained to talk with students and provide support to those who may be experiencing trauma and stress.

The earthquake struck on the first day of the school year, following the two-month summer break, disrupting classes across several areas of Mindanao and affecting the safety and learning of teachers and students.

The Department of Education said the earthquake had affected more than 3.2 million students.

Marcos also announced 100 million pesos ($1,627,000) in financial assistance for the General Santos City government to repair its city hall, which was damaged by the earthquake, and 50,000 pesos ($810) for the families of those who died.

Appeal for more cooperation

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines called for solidarity with the victims.

“We pray for the safety of our communities, the strength of rescue and response teams, and the swift recovery of all affected areas. As one faith community, let us continue to accompany our brothers and sisters through our prayers and acts of compassion,” the association said in a social media post.

The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) also appealed to the public to aid families affected by the calamity, urging people to help disaster victims facing hardship, uncertainty, and a lack of necessities.

“In this time of tragedy and uncertainty, let us come together as one community of faith and compassion. The recent earthquake in Mindanao has left many families grieving, displaced, and in urgent need of assistance,” a CMSP statement read.

The organization stressed that, through donations, the Church can help provide food, clean water, temporary shelter, medicine, and other essential needs for affected families.

“As consecrated persons and people of goodwill, we are called to be instruments of Godʼs love and mercy. Through your generous donations, we can help provide food, water, shelter, medicines, and other essential needs for our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster,” CMSP said.

“With the support of the government and church organizations and others, we can pick up the pieces and rebuild our lives again,” Nova Lapara, 37, a mother of two teenage girls from General Santos City, told EWTN News.