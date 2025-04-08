Pope Francis has named a new bishop of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, Bishop Bruce Alan Lewandowski, C.S.R., titular Bishop of Croae and, to date, auxiliary bishop of Baltimore.

The appointment was announced by the Vatican on April 8.

Bishop Lewandowski was ordained a priest on May 7, 1994 for the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. He has previously worked in Manhattan and Bronx parishes in New York City, in Saint Lucia, West Indies, as well as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, Maryland. On June 10, 2020, he was appointed titular bishop of Croae and auxiliary bishop of Baltimore, receiving episcopal ordination on Aug. 18, 2020.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Pope Francis announced the appointment of the previous bishop of Providence, Richard G. Henning, as the new archbishop of Boston, where he was installed Oct. 31, 2024. Since then the Diocese of Providence has been waiting for the new appointment.

MORE TO COME