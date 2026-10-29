Massachusetts pro-life group gathers nearly 100K signatures to challenge abortion law

Repeal188 backers submitted 99,962 certified signatures, well above the 49,716 required to suspend the new law and put it on the 2028 ballot.

As the nation's Catholics conclude Respect Life Month, Massachusetts pro-life advocates are challenging a new law in that state expanding abortion, and have collected nearly 100,000 voter signatures to put the issue back on the ballot in 2028.

"There's still a significant number of people here in this state that -- even if they might see themselves as pro-choice to one degree or another -- believe that this bill was too extreme and unjust," Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston told OSV News.

The archbishop and fellow Massachusetts Bishops William D. Byrne of Springfield, Edgar M. da Cunha of Fall River and Robert J. McManus of Worcester were among the faith leaders supporting Repeal188.

The initiative, launched in September by the Coalition for Compassionate Care, seeks to overturn a law signed by Gov. Maura Healey in August that removed previous guardrails against late-term abortion, instead requiring only "the professional judgment of the physician."

The effort's name references the chapter of the state's session law in which the new legislation, titled "An Act Prioritizing Patient Access to Care," is found.

Among the organizations supporting Repeal188 are Massachusetts Family Action, Massachusetts Citizens for Life, Massachusetts Family Institute, Democrats for Life of America and the Cape Cod Pro-Life Alliance.

"Today, thousands of voices have been raised in the defense of the sacred dignity of human life," said the four Massachusetts bishops in an Oct. 29 message to the state's clergy, religious and lay faithful. "As pastors, we raised our voices in opposition to the bill and in favor of the beauty of life. Every child is a gift, and every person deserves a chance to live."

The petition tally of 99,962 certified signatures -- surpassing the 49,716 required to suspend the law -- was announced at an Oct. 29 press conference at the Massachusetts Statehouse hosted by Massachusetts Citizens for Life.

This is a developing story and will be updated