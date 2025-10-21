Catholics across the United States are encouraged to participate in the national Respect Life Novena beginning Oct. 22 in an effort to unite in prayer for the protection of the unborn and all those affected by abortion.

The Respect Life Novena is offered annually by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB) and consists of nine days of prayers, Scripture readings, and suggested acts of reparation.

Some of the prayer intentions in this year’s novena include ones for the protection of life from conception to natural death, for those who have undergone an abortion to experience God’s healing and mercy, for those with disabilities to be treated with dignity, and for an end to the death penalty, among others.

This year, the Respect Life Novena will be available on the free version of the Hallow app and a different U.S. bishop will lead the faithful in prayer each day. The bishops taking part include Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio; Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon; Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia; Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn, New York; Bishop Chad Zielinski of New Ulm, Minnesota; Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, Virginia; Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois; Bishop Elias Zaidan, the Maronite eparch of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles; and Bishop Stephen Parkes of Savannah, Georgia.

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver is urging all Catholic Coloradoans to take part in the novena — especially as Colorado continues to expand access to abortion.

On Oct. 25, the fourth day of the novena, Aquila will be leading a Eucharistic procession around Denver’s Planned Parenthood facility — the largest abortion provider in the state.

“The Respect Life Office is filled with joy and anticipation for the upcoming Eucharistic procession with Archbishop Aquila,” said Jennifer Torres, community engagement coordinator for Respect Life Denver, a ministry of Catholic Charities, in an interview with the Denver Catholic. “This sacred time offers our community a beautiful opportunity to come together in witness and worship, united in our shared mission to be light in a darkened world.”

“As we walk with Christ truly present in the Eucharist, we are reminded that he calls us to be faithful, to carry hope, and to boldly proclaim the dignity of every human life,” she added. “We believe that a deepened devotion to the Eucharist has the power to transform hearts and ultimately renew a culture that too often chooses death over life. We invite all to come as they are, [to] rest and pray with us.”

The Respect Life Novena can be found here.