The 52nd annual March for Life will take place Jan. 24 in Washington. The theme of the 2025 event is "Life: Why We March."

A concert and rally near the Washington Monument will preface the march from the National Mall to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued the now-defunct 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in all 50 states. Since the court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision issued June 24, 2022, the March for Life has typically ended between the nation's highest court and the U.S. Capitol.

The concert will begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the rally at noon and the March at 1 p.m.

Supporters can participate virtually by watching the event on the March for Life's social media channels, including YouTube, or by using the hashtag #WhyWeMarch. The March for Life's website is marchforlife.org.

Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer, author and motivational speaker, is the event's keynote. Other scheduled speakers include Senate Majority Leader John Thune; Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.; and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas. Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, had planned to speak but is now unable to attend the event.

"We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year's 52nd March for Life," Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said in a statement announcing the speakers earlier this month. "For the past 52 years, the March for Life has powerfully witnessed to the tragedy of abortion, while calling for stronger protections for women and the unborn. This year's speakers will address the 2025 theme -- 'Life: Why We March' which reminds us of the basic truth that every life has inherent human dignity from the start."

The group is also organizing a series of state-level events throughout the year. More information about those events can be found on its website.