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Bishop Brennan of Brooklyn, NY, offers prayers for those impacted by building collapse

In addition to the eight confirmed deaths, at least 17 people were injured, including three firefighters, officials said.

| OSV News| |1 Min Read

A person is pulled from the rubble at the scene of a building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
A person is pulled from the rubble at the scene of a building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Nov. 11, 2026. Firefighters dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn at the edge of a construction site after it collapsed, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 17 others, including three firefighters. (OSV News photo/Angelina Katsanis, Reuters)
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Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn offered prayers for those affected by a building collapse on Nov. 11, which killed at least eight people and injured more than a dozen others.

"We offer prayers for all those involved in the building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, this afternoon, and for the safety of the firefighters and all the rescue personnel on the scene at this very moment," Bishop Brennan said in a Nov. 11 statement.

The three-story apartment building collapsed around 4 p.m., and first responders have since been working around the clock to pull people from the debris.

In addition to the eight confirmed deaths, at least 17 people were injured, including three firefighters, officials said.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the Department of Buildings and law enforcement would lead an investigation into what caused the collapse.

"There are no words for a loss of this magnitude," Mamdani said on social media the day after the collapse. "My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured, and everyone grieving today."

OSV News

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