Thanks to an improbable cleanup operation, Mater Dolorosa Retreat Center in Sierra Madre is set to partially reopen to visitors this weekend, just one month after nearly being destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

“In our minds, we needed to have the ministry back as quickly as possible,” Mater Dolorosa’s director, Father Febin Barose, C.P. told Angelus.

While the retreat center’s employee apartments, hermitage, and garage all burned in the Eaton Fire, the retreat center’s main building was spared.

Since then, Barone’s staff has moved quickly, launching an informal fundraising campaign, having the building professionally cleaned, and replacing furniture items such as mattresses. The site has also been tested for hazardous materials.

“It’s taken lots of coordination and commitment,” Barose said. “We’ve had our electricians, plumbers, refrigerator experts, our kitchen guy, they’ve all been here. It’s taken three to four weeks to get this place back in shape and safe for people to have retreats again.”

When the retreat center’s main building opens the weekend of Feb. 7-9, the damaged areas will remain fenced off while recovery work continues on the 83 acre property.

“We will have some limitations, people will not be able to go anywhere they want,” said Barose. “But we can still work things around. We don’t need to have things at 100% to be open. We are human beings, we are resilient and we are flexible.”

Since opening in 1924, Mater Dolorosa has been operated by the Passionists, a religious order of priests. Today, it frequently hosts parish and high school retreats, addiction and recovery programs, and special events.

Before the fire, the center was already preparing to celebrate the centenary of its retreat ministry in 2026. Now, it plans to launch a fundraising campaign to support the rebuilding effort, which Barose expects to take about two years.

“I'm sure God will provide,” said Barose. “A lot of people love this place and consider it a place of peace, prayer and spiritual renewal because they have experienced it. So I’m sure the community will provide to build it back.”