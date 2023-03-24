The faith-inspired art of students from 12 LA Catholic high schools is being showcased at a special exhibit at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The annual Robert Graham Memorial Student Art Exhibit was officially unveiled Sunday, March 19, at the cathedral. The exhibit features works of art from 60 high school students, who received a blessing and certificates from Archbishop José H. Gomez at the event.

Each piece of art also included a short write-up written by the student about what spirituality means to them.

The exhibit features art from students at 12 high schools in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles:

Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills)

Bishop Amat (La Puente)

Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (Montebello)

Flintridge Sacred Heart (La Cañada Flintridge)

Immaculate Heart (Los Angeles)

La Salle College Preparatory (Pasadena)

Louisville (Woodland Hills)

Mayfield (Pasadena)

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)

Providence (Burbank)

St. Anthony (Long Beach)

St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs)

Bishop Alemany art instructor Charlotte Mullich said this year was the fifth time the school had participated in the exhibit. Five of her Advanced Art students contributed pieces to the exhibit and spent 3-4 weeks working on them, she said.

“It’s just a wonderful experience for the students,” Mullich said.

“I’m always impressed by what the students create and what goes on in their minds. That’s part of the fun of being a teacher and certainly an art teacher is to tap into their creative side.”

The annual art showcase was started in 2012 and named after the late Robert Graham, a Mexican-born American sculptor who was based in Los Angeles. He died in 2008 and left behind a legacy in Catholic art, having created the Great Bronze Doors of the cathedral among other notable public art displays.

The exhibit will be displayed at the Art Chapel inside the cathedral for about two-and-a-half months during normal operating hours: Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.