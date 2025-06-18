Organizers have changed plans for the conclusion of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 22, in light of recent immigration-related protests and police activity in the area.

A Eucharistic procession through the streets of downtown Los Angeles had originally been planned following the pilgrimage’s 3 p.m. closing Mass inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Instead, a procession will take place within the Cathedral Plaza “with several altar stops along the way,” according to a June 18 announcement.

Afterwards, bishops in attendance will briefly step out with the Blessed Sacrament onto Temple Street, which will be closed to traffic, “and bless the city with prayers of peace” before returning inside the Cathedral for a time of prayer and final Benediction.

In addition, a planned post-procession festival in the Cathedral Plaza has been cancelled.

Lead organizer Jason Shanks, president of the National Eucharistic Congress, said the changes were made following conversations with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

“The decision to pivot the schedule for Sunday’s downtown Eucharistic procession and festival was made out of deep pastoral concern for the safety of the faithful and the city of Los Angeles.

Shanks said in the announcement that the 3 p.m. Mass, which will be presided by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S., will go ahead as planned. He also said the changed schedule is “a sign that revival can’t be stopped by circumstance.”

In an email to staff of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Father Parker Sandoval, vice chancellor for ministerial services, said the changes were “due to the unstable situation in downtown Los Angeles” and that “the safety of all participants in the weekend events is of highest priority.”

Since the first mass raids by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents June 6, the streets around the Cathedral — and the stretch of the 101 Freeway that it borders — have been the site of LA’s heaviest anti-immigration enforcement protests.

Cathedral pastor Msgr. Antonio Cacciapuoti told Angelus that in the early days of the protests, some protesters stopped to pray inside, while some others were seen on surveillance video tagging its walls with explicit graffiti.

This year’s National Eucharistic Pilgrimage began May 18 in Indianapolis and has traveled through several states on its way to Los Angeles.

Pilgrims are scheduled to arrive at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on Friday, June 20 for a 1 p.m. Mass with Auxiliary Bishop Slawomir Szkredka.

Later on Friday, Archbishop José H. Gomez will be joined several bishops, priests, pilgrims, and survivors of the Jan. 2025 Eaton Fire for a 6:30 p.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Altadena, which narrowly escaped being destroyed by the fire.

Saturday’s events include Eucharistic Adoration at St. Vincent de Paul Church near downtown LA led by Auxiliary Bishop Matthew Elshoff, and a 5:30 p.m. Mass with bishops and pilgrims and Mission San Gabriel Arcángel in San Gabriel. Both Masses in Altadena and San Gabriel will be followed by Eucharistic processions.