Kneeling before the monstrance , the Campbell family clasped their hands in prayer, shut their eyes tight, and focused on Jesus. All around them, some 3,000 Catholics did the same, as Jesus Christ — the protagonist of the 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, and a three-year National Eucharistic Revival — once again became the focal point.

The Campbells were among many who turned out for the Mass celebrating the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on June 22 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. The Mass, along with a Eucharistic procession and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, formally closed the National Eucharistic Revival.

The celebration also concluded the 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that began in Indianapolis, site of last summer’s National Eucharistic Congress, and arrived more than 3,000 miles later, at the cathedral. Whether priest, pilgrim, or parishioner, all seemed to rejoice in their shared Catholic beliefs, particularly the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, the whole aim of the movement.

For the Campbells, it was a time to celebrate the positive changes in their family as well as the greater Church.

“The Eucharist is a huge part of our life,” said Colleen Carroll Campbell, Catholic author and parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pismo Beach. “We started going to daily Mass. It’s been inspiring for the kids and for us to see how many Catholics are waking up to the miracle of the Eucharist and how there’s this revival of excitement and understanding that the Eucharist is really at the heart of our faith.”

After more than a month of walking, Johnathan “Johnny” Hernandez-Jose, one of the national pilgrimage’s eight “perpetual pilgrims” who accompanied the Blessed Sacrament during every stop of the 3,340 mile trek through 10 states from Indianapolis, finished with tired feet but a rejuvenated heart. He said during the mission that he was transformed by the love of God, a love that he wants everyone to experience.

“I think my heart has been renewed in a childlike way with joy, peace, and love,” said Hernandez-Jose, a 23-year-old from Fort Wayne, Indiana. “I can’t wait to be with my family and for them to see that … I’m not coming back the same man. I kind of want to tear up just saying that.”

Father Juan Ochoa thought Los Angeles was a fitting location for the revival’s finale, noting Mass is celebrated here in 42 languages, making it a true “microcosm of the universal Church.” As the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ director of the Office of Divine Worship, Ochoa was heavily involved in the revival, organizing events and speaking at parishes. In the end, he took his own words to heart.

“No question my faith grew during the revival,” Ochoa said. “It was such an opportunity for me to be renewed, to encounter the Lord anew, to be encountered again by him. I deepened my relationship with God.”

Miriam Nebres was all smiles as she waved to those she knew in the Eucharistic procession. A catechist at St. Philomena Church in Carson, she too strengthened her spirituality and wanted to be an example to others.

“I thought this would be a great idea for me to show the students that I do practice my faith,” Nebres said. “I also hope that people continue this revival, not just today but from here on forward. The Eucharist is not a symbol, it’s Christ himself.”

John David Rutledge, a new convert, was marveled by it all: the prayerful crowd, the many clergy, the stunning cathedral. The Bay Area resident participated in the Camino de California, an independent pilgrimage effort that visited all 21 of California’s missions before merging with the national pilgrimage in San Diego. Along the way, Rutledge uncovered a large wooden cross buried under weeds and has been toting it ever since.

“The biggest thing for me on this journey was finding this cross,” Rutledge said. “It feels like God's divine grace. Then to show up here and see people from all corners of the globe — it’s pretty monumental.”

Others in the procession carried colorful banners, wore matching shirts, or softly sang together as they made their way around the cathedral grounds. One couldn’t miss the Disciples of the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, a group all wearing red vests and pushing a small float with baby Jesus. Members like Anne Tran came from the Diocese of Orange, while others came from as far away as Texas. Tran said she’s participated in multiple processions during the revival and didn’t dream of missing the finale.

“I’m so happy to bring Jesus to people,” said a smiling Tran. “I love to see the joy in everybody and to see the respect.”

Other groups like the Knights of Columbus, the Order of Malta, and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem also participated in the closing activities. The latter supports Christians in the Holy Land with financial aid for schools, hospitals, and other institutions. Susan De Pietro, a dame in the order, said she was grateful for a moment of peace amongst the world’s current turmoil, such as the U.S. bombings of Iran, and the federal immigration raids and subsequent unrest locally.

“I’ve been praying a lot in the last few days with what’s been going on in LA and the Middle East,” said De Pietro. “This revival can be a source of hope, a way to bring meaningfulness to our lives. … We’re so happy as an order to be here.”

As the celebration came to an end, Maryrose Campbell saw that it was bigger than she had first realized. The 15-year-old observed that the movement may start small, just within a family, but it takes on more significance when more come together. For her, the Eucharist is everything.

“I’m receiving Jesus … It’s the most important thing in my life,” she said.