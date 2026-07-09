It takes a lot of patriotism to stand out at a Fourth of July event, but May Lau managed it.

With a crowd of hundreds dressed in red, white, and blue, in a plaza decorated with balloons, bows, and even a Liberty Bell, Lau’s cheering and flag-waving placed her among the most enthusiastic Catholics at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Mass for the Nation on July 3.

“I love America,” said Lau, a parishioner of Santiago de Compostela Church in Lake Forest. “This is heaven on earth. I was born in Vietnam during the war. It was a painful past, but here it’s a new start. God bless us!”

The special Mass and accompanying patriotic celebration were held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, where worshippers gave thanks for all the blessings the United States provides.

The Mass also marked the completion of 22 days of devotion where LA Catholics prayed for the nation following the U.S. Bishops consecrating the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on June 12.

Archbishop José H. Gomez praised the founding fathers for establishing a country under God that promotes the rights of everyone yet noted that America sometimes stumbles in those pursuits. He called upon Catholics to get her back on track.

“Love is still the only way forward for America,” Archbishop Gomez said during his homily. “And love is the duty that we owe to our country as Catholics. We need to help this great nation renew its shared belief in our common humanity, in the dignity and equality of every person no matter where they are born or if they are different from us.”

The celebration started with the Knights of Columbus filing into the Cathedral Plaza with the American flag. Local performer Andrea Velazquez sang the national anthem and was later joined by students from St. Thomas the Apostle School in Pico-Union for a rendition of the hymn, “Holy Ground.” The replica Liberty Bell — weighing a whopping 2,500 pounds — was rung 13 times for the original U.S. colonies.

Angela Haskins Swango came with her husband, Gregory, who served 22 years in the U.S. Navy. She believes Americans have a lot to be thankful for.

“I don’t know how you can live in this country and not be happy,” said Swango, a cathedral parishioner. “There’s nowhere else that allows us the freedoms, the opportunities, and the independence that we have here.”

Others in the crowd said they too love America but see cracks in the foundation that need to be patched. Aquilla Levine, a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary, names prejudice as a top concern.

“We need peace, peace, peace,” Levine said. “Instead of coming together, it seems like we’re falling apart. We need to have more empathy for each other.”

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, a faithful “Boston Irish” Catholic himself, prayed for compassion for public safety officers as well as he attended the Mass with other law enforcement leaders. He said while it’s a privilege to serve, it’s also a challenge since there are “too few” police officers in America.

“I pray for the safety of everyone and for a greater sense of unity,” McDonnell said. “I hope going forward the people doing the important jobs out there — police, fire, military doctors, nurses, people serving in any capacity — are appreciated for the sacrifice that goes into making this life as comfortable as it is.”

The plaza celebration transitioned into the cathedral via a unique procession dedicated to the heroes of the American Catholic Church.

The portraits of 24 holy men and women — including St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Blessed Solanus Casey, and Venerable Fulton Sheen — were carried through the cathedral as their accomplishments were announced.

The Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (SDSH) were thrilled that its foundress was included. Servant of God Sister Ida Peterfy fled communist Hungary after World War II and eventually relocated to the archdiocese. She established a motherhouse in Northridge as well as two retreat camps for youth. Sister Adriane Torrisi, SDSH, trained under Peterfy, who died in 2000.

“We raise the flag every day at our camps because she loved this country and the freedom we enjoy,” Torrisi said. “We celebrate all the saints and souls that helped make this nation what it is today. We can proclaim the Gospel, and that’s why we’re here.”

Earlline Anderson, representing the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, ushered in the picture of Venerable Pierre Toussaint, the former slave who launched Catholic Charities of New York. Anderson said this Independence Day is extra special because of the first American pope.

“I saw Pope Leo on pilgrimage last October,” Anderson said. “I love him. He’s there for the people as we should be for each other.”

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago, released a holiday message urging Americans to welcome immigrants with “compassion and generosity.” He also pointed out that America strengthens its communities by respecting our differences.

In that spirit of inclusivity, leaders from other faith traditions were welcomed to the Mass, while Catholics like Alison Rodriguez helped participate in the liturgy.

The 16-year-old belongs to Scholas USA, the youth organization founded by the late Pope Francis. She said the Church gives young Americans opportunities to create a brighter tomorrow — unlike many politicians.

“They’re not paying attention to us, and we can’t necessarily vote,” said Rodriguez. “So we work on service, educating our peers, and focus on bringing peace in our own community.”

Alice Velasquez, a parishioner from St. Euphrasia Church in Granada Hills, was also focused on the future. She attended the celebration with her three young children who were happily running around waving their American flags. She hopes their generation follows in the footsteps of Jesus.

“I pray for an America where we treat everyone the way Christ did with open arms, love, and dignity,” Velasquez said.