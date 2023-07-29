The Catholic Church has traditionally recognized July 29 as the feast of St. Martha, but in 2021, Pope Francis approved a change in the feast day to include Martha’s sister St. Mary and brother St. Lazarus.

Recognizing their witness to Christ, the pope approved the memorial after “considering the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home, in listening to him attentively, in believing that he is the resurrection and the life.”

Martha, Mary, and Lazarus were close friends of Jesus. He came to their home as a welcome guest, and the sisters called on Jesus without hesitation when Lazarus died. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead before them.