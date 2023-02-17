Parishes around the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have been invited to hold a special second collection for victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“In solidarity with our suffering brothers and sisters, Archbishop Gomez has asked all parishes to consider conducting a nonmandatory special collection during the weekends of Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26, 2023,” read a Feb. 12 letter to parishes from Vicar General/Moderator of the Curia Father Brian Nunes and Msgr. Terrance L. Fleming, Executive Director of the archdiocese’s Mission Office.

Paul Escala, the archdiocesean Superintendent of Catholic Schools, and Magdalena Arellano, coordinator of the Missionary Childhood Association in Los Angeles, also issued a letter inviting Catholic schools to participate in prayer and fundraisers during the week of Feb. 18-26 for children affected by the earthquake. Their collection will assist with family burials and community rebuilding efforts.

On Feb. 6, two powerful earthquakes, each registering over 7.0, struck Turkey and Syria. Although rescue efforts were launched as soon as possible, the death toll is estimated to be over 40,000, making these the deadliest quakes in the region’s recent history.

Pope Francis called on Catholics to show solidarity with those in need, joining governments across the world in sending supplies and financial support. Several Catholic charities are also on the ground working to help.

A similar appeal launched by the Mission Office last spring to help victims of the war in Ukraine raised more than $2 million.