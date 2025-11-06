Angelus News is inviting readers to share their personal experiences of graces received during the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

Inspired by the theme of the Jubilee Year, “Hope does not disappoint,” (Rm 5,5), the campaign seeks to gather true and original anecdotes or brief testimonies about an experience of faith during this Holy Year, including miracles, conversions, or simply answered prayers in the context of the Jubilee.

Submissions are limited to one per person and should be personal in nature, concisely written, and previously unpublished.

Winning submissions chosen by Angelus editors will be published in a December 2025 or January 2026 issue of Angelus looking back at the Jubilee Year, which officially ends Jan. 6, 2026. Winners will also receive a $50 Amazon gift card and a free one-year subscription to Angelus.

Select submissions will also be published on AngelusNews.com

“Throughout 2025, Angelus has followed Jubilee Year pilgrims who gave a lot to be able to experience the Jubilee not only in Rome, but even here in Los Angeles and places like Mexico City,” said Pablo Kay, Editor-in-Chief of Angelus. “Many came with serious prayer intentions for others or for themselves, looking for answers to difficult situations. Now we want to ask: what did you receive in return?”

The deadline for entries is Dec. 1, 2025. The suggested maximum length is 300 words. There are three ways to submit entries:

Submit as a “ Letter to the Editor ” on the AngelusNews.com website. Submit as an email to [email protected] Submit via regular mail to: 3424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Entries must include the writer’s name, address, and phone number. Entries become the property of Angelus magazine (The Tidings, Inc.), and cannot be returned. Judges’ decisions are final.