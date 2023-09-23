The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will be celebrating the historic ordination of four new auxiliary bishops with a Vespers evening prayer event and a special Ordination Mass.

The Ordination Mass for Bishops-elect Albert Bahhuth, Matthew Elshoff, OFM Cap., Brian Nunes, and Slawomir Szkredka will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. The Mass is a ticketed invite-only event not open to the public, but will be livestreamed at LACatholics.org/NewBishops.

A celebration of Solemn Vespers and the blessing of new bishops’ pontifical insignia will take place the day before, on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The liturgy is open to the public, or can be livestreamed at LACatholics.org/NewBishops.

Angelus will publish a special double issue in October with full coverage of the ordinations, the new bishops’ backgrounds and stories, and congratulatory messages.

Extra copies of the special issue can be ordered at AngelusNews.com/NewBishopsIssue. Orders received through Sunday, Oct. 8 will arrive the week of Oct. 13.