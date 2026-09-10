Temperatures that dipped into the low 90s on one of the hottest, most humid days in Los Angeles in recent memory did not deter some 1,000 participants from joining Archbishop José H. Gomez on a Eucharistic Procession past some of Hollywood’s most recognizable landmarks Wednesday evening.

The Sept. 9 hour-long devotional walk was held to mark the National Day of Prayer for Peace, and began and ended with Eucharistic Adoration at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hollywood.

“Let us pray for peace in our country and peace in our world,” said Archbishop Gomez in remarks at the procession. “Let us go with joy and with the strength that only Jesus can give us. And let us share the beautiful reality of Jesus’ love with our brothers and sisters in Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hollywood.”

The event also included recognition of the upcoming film “Adore Him: He Is Here,” which is set to make a special run in local theaters Oct. 4-8.

Deacon Steve Greco of the Diocese of Orange, one of the producers of the docudrama/documentary, included Archbishop Gomez in the film as part of a dialogue on the power of the Eucharist. “Adore Him” is the follow-up to Greco’s successful 2024 documentary “Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist.”

“It’s so important we understand that Jesus reaching out to us shows he loves us so much and wants us to adore him through the Eucharist and adoration,” said Greco at the event. “But sometimes we need to take that to the streets. We need to evangelize. That’s what we’re called to do.

Greco thanked Archbishop Gomez for supporting and participating in the weeknight initiative.

“When we take the Blessed Sacrament out on the streets, you can see how people are moved,” said Greco. “What’s going on? What’s happening? How can this transform me? They come to their knees. The Holy Spirit moves them.”

An escort from the Los Angeles Police Department allowed the procession to traverse starting with 18 seminarians leading with candles and incense and the ringing of bells. Participants wearing lighted wrist bands sang and prayed aloud the rosary.

The procession that began on Sunset Boulevard past Hollywood High School eventually reached the iconic intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

As the throng walked in the street with traffic diverted on a path that went along with the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it also moved by the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Schrader Boulevard. As it circled back toward Blessed Sacramento Church, it passed the Citizens Commission on Human Rights International Offices on Sunset Blvd. Several homeless encampments were visible on the sidewalks.

Dozens of attendees also stayed inside Blessed Sacramento Church to watch the procession on a live video stream provided from an overhead drone camera.

In remarks before the procession, Archbishop Gomez spoke about how seeing Jesus Christ “in our neighbors means he is with us every day … he brings forgiveness and peace. The most public thing we can do as Catholics is be part of the adoration. Jesus is alive.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) started the “National Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities” in 2016 as a response to community violence, racial tension, and polarization by promoting respectful dialogue and reconciliation through prayer. The day is held annually on Sept. 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver.

The USCCB also highlighted events this year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.