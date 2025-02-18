The 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage will begin in Indianapolis May 18 and travel through 10 states before reaching Los Angeles June 22.

The 3,300-mile St. Katharine Drexel Route has stops planned in 20 dioceses and four Eastern Catholic eparchies across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Eight "perpetual pilgrims" and several chaplains have been selected to travel with the Eucharist throughout the 36-day route, which begins on Pentecost and ends on the feast of Corpus Christi.

"We are thrilled to be gearing up for the 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. We trust that God has profound blessings and graces in store for us as we journey with Jesus through cities and towns nationwide again this summer," said Jason Shanks, president of the Denver-based National Eucharistic Congress Inc., in a Feb. 18 media release announcing details of the route.

The pilgrimage builds on the success of the first National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which took place in 2024 ahead of the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21. The 2024 pilgrimage launched from four points near four U.S. borders May 18-19 with a combined 30 perpetual pilgrims, all in their 20s. Over two months, they traveled, often on foot, toward Indianapolis with the Eucharist. Their route included simple and solemn Eucharistic processions, and stops for Mass, Eucharistic adoration, prayer, charitable service and social events along the way, often in local parishes.

The 2024 procession drew more than 250,000 participants, according to organizers -- with an estimated 7,000 people joining a single 5-mile Eucharistic procession in St. Paul, Minnesota, likely the effort's largest crowd before arriving in Indianapolis. Across the U.S., people offered their homes and other accommodations for the pilgrims to stay.

On the final day of the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, board chairman of National Eucharistic Congress Inc., announced that another national Eucharistic pilgrimage was planned for 2025, culminating in a closing Mass with Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles.

The 2025 route will include the tomb of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen in Peoria, Illinois; the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City; and missions in Southern California. In Iowa, a Eucharistic procession will begin at the baseball field featured in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams."

"This year's pilgrimage will again focus on Eucharistic encounters with marginalized communities, bringing the Blessed Sacrament to assisted living facilities, food banks, a juvenile detention center, a hospital, and a federal prison along the route," the Feb. 18 media release stated.

Pilgrimage stops will also celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year and mark recent U.S. tragedies, including the Jan. 29 Washington crash of American Airlines Flight 5342, which originated in Wichita, Kansas, and the January wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles, killing at least 29 people.

"In honor of the Jubilee Year of Hope, there will be an additional focus on Eucharistic healing. Events are planned in Wichita to honor the victims of the plane crash and their families, at the border of Mexico with a special Benediction and prayers for all migrants and refugees, and in Los Angeles, where organizers hope to bring our Eucharistic Lord to the communities impacted by the wildfires," the media release stated.

A full event listing and registration to participate will be posted later this spring, organizers said.