Every fall, specially blessed “pilgrim images” of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego spend several weeks visiting parishes and cemeteries around the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, where they’re greeted with all kinds of devotions and celebrations by Latino Catholics: Masses, group rosaries, Eucharistic adoration, processions, and even mariachi performances.

In that sense, this year’s annual pilgrimage is no different. But after a summer of widespread fear caused by increased immigration enforcement, this year’s tour has taken on a much deeper meaning than usual for Catholics in immigrant communities.

Since June, mass sweeps by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to ramp up deportations, have left Catholics across the archdiocese scrambling, disoriented, and wary of what might come next.

At many parishes, pews are noticeably emptier at Mass. Requests for financial and food assistance have increased. And many are staying home, afraid of risking deportation by venturing out for even basic necessities.

But the fear caused by the raids has also had at least one positive effect: this year’s pilgrimage is visiting more parishes than ever before — 51 in total, plus a couple of cemeteries and convents.

“As the mother of God, Our Lady of Guadalupe brings hope, not only in this time during immigration difficulties, but year-round,” said Father Miguel Angel Ruiz, chair of the archdiocese’s Guadalupano committee, which organizes the annual Guadalupe-themed celebrations. “She is always there and bringing her image to the local churches is a great reminder of her presence in our lives.”

The pilgrimage’s success reflects the resilience of immigrant Catholics clinging to the sacraments while praying for an end to the raids and deportations, and for political action that will lead to comprehensive immigration reform.

A few weeks before the pilgrimage’s Sept. 27 stop at Our Lady of Victory Church in East LA, ICE vehicles were seen driving around the church, prompting parishioners to immediately close all the gates to help keep their “pueblo” safe.

Our Lady of Victory parishioners Monica Bravo and Claudia Toscano said the images’ presence shows that Our Lady of Guadalupe is protecting them.

“She [Mother Mary] knows we’re being cornered, but here we are — we’re not leaving,” Bravo said. “She reminds us to have faith and hope.”

“Sometimes people stay home because they’re afraid. But when they see us going out [to church], even without documents — the Lord sets us free,” Toscano said.

Father Alexander Hernandez, pastor at Our Lady of Victory, believes the Blessed Mother’s visit as a message to the community: “She’s saying, ‘I am always with you, so why are you afraid?’

“I think Mother Mary’s message is clear: just as she protected St. Juan Diego, I will also protect you,” he said, referring to the immigrant community.

During a pilgrimage stop the next day at Sacred Heart Church in Lincoln Heights, parishioner and proud “Guadalupana” Anna Maria Diaz-Balart called the images’ visit “the first glimmer of hope we’re able to share with each other” since the raids began.

Just a few blocks from Sacred Heart, the Home Depot in Cypress Park was raided by ICE in June, leading the parish to postpone summer festivities.

Still, Diaz-Balart remains hopeful in the comfort and strength offered by Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“I am happy the images are visiting more churches this year, and I hope that the joy and beauty we experience is multiplied in many more parishes — to have people experience the peace she brings.”

In interviews with Angelus, several priests around the archdiocese described a climate of cautious calm, even as fear persists following the worst of the raids over the summer. Many parishioners, they said, are finding the courage to return to church thanks to their faith.

“They need God,” said Father Jose Gerardo Alberto, MSpS, associate pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard, where much of the parish’s flock are farmworkers who work nearby. “That's why they come to Mass. People are starting to get their strength again, participating more and more in the Eucharist, the sacraments, many baptisms.”

After a decline in Mass attendance, religious education and more at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park, the pastor, Father Ruben Restrepo, began locking the doors of the parish after each Mass’ second reading, so his parishioners would feel safer.

“We cannot give up the faith because if we have faith, the fear is not taking over our lives,” Restrepo said.

When asked by one of his parishioners how he planned to defend immigrants, Father Gabriel Ruiz, CMF, a priest at the San Gabriel Mission, had a simple answer.

“I said, ‘Well, I’ll let them take me first. You know, ahead of you,’ ” Ruiz said. “I don't know what else to do.

“It’s affecting the whole society, not only us. I’ve never seen any brutality like this in my life. It seems to me they are breaking the fabric of our society.”

Isaac Cuevas, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ director of immigration and public affairs, said that archdiocesan parishes and groups have been working tirelessly to support immigrants by hosting food banks and “know your rights” workshops, and helping them create legal plans in case of emergencies or deportation.

That also includes the ongoing Family Assistance Program, a fund the archdiocese created for donors to assist immigrants and their families in need. The fund has raised more than $300,000 so far, said Sister Anncarla Costello, SND, the archdiocese’s chancellor.

The money has largely been supplementing parishes’ existing food pantries or programs that are geared toward assisting immigrant families, especially ones forced to stay home.

“I think it’s been a mutually enriching experience for both people going out and the families receiving,” Costello said.

Although larger groups are assisting the immigrant community, Cuevas stressed that the call to action applies to individual Catholics.

“[The raids] are inflicting harm, and it’s inflicting emotional stress,” he said. “And doing that knowingly is sinful. We hope that as a Church, we can do our part to support people in a time of need.

“Every single one of us has an opportunity to take action in some small way.”