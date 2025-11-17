Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, are among the big names speaking at the Archdiocese of LA’s annual Ethical Leadership Lunch Jan. 28, 2026.

The couple will join longtime Hollywood film producer Brian Grazer and his wife, marketing executive Veronica Grazer, as well as Homeboy Industries’ Father Greg Boyle and Fabian Debora for a panel discussion at the event, held at the conference center of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

“These accomplished individuals, renowned in their respective fields, bring a wealth of experience and insights to our discussions on ethical leadership,” the event’s website states.

Begun in 2024, the lunch serves as a networking event for local business leaders and entrepreneurs and benefits local Catholic schools. The lunch coincides with National Catholic Schools Week, which typically begins the last Sunday of January.

Last January’s event raised more than $250,000 in tuition relief for students affected by the LA wildfires that had burned Pacific Palisades and Altadena only a few weeks before.

The panel will be moderated by Alessandro DiSanto, a co-founder of Hallow, the world's most-used Catholic app. DiSanto was a panelist at last year’s lunch.

Pratt is best known for portraying “Star-Lord” in Marvel films, including “The Guardians of the Galaxy,” and is one of the highest grossing actors of all time. While not Catholic, Pratt has made headlines for being more vocal about his Christian faith in recent years. This year, he joined “The Chosen” actor Jonathan Roumie and Father Mike Schmitz in promoting the Catholic prayer app Hallow’s Lenten “Pray40” challenge.

“I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it costs me,” said Pratt in a March 2025 interview with The Christian Post about his decision to “surrender” his platform to God. “It’s worth it to me because this is what I’m called to do; it’s where my heart is.”

His wife, Katherine, was raised Catholic and is a New York Times best-selling author and a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. She is the daughter of film star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former journalist Maria Shriver.

The panel’s other married power couple are Brian and Veronica Grazer. Brian is one of Hollywood’s most prolific filmmakers, known for producing hit films, including “Apollo 13,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “A Beautiful Mind.” His work has earned 47 Oscar nominations, 276 Emmy nominations, and multiple Academy Awards. Veronica is a longtime entrepreneur and the founder of educational technology startup REEL Genius.

Boyle, a Jesuit priest from Los Angeles, is the founder and CEO of LA-based Homeboy Industries, which today is the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and reentry program in the world. Fabian Debora, an artist who overcame an early life marked by drugs and incarceration, is the executive director of the Homeboy Art Academy, a division of Homeboy Industries.

Catherine Fraser, chief development officer for the archdiocese, said the invitation of three “pairs” of business leaders for the panel discussion is a reminder that “success is rarely a solo act.”

“Every parish, every ministry, every marriage is a living example of what can happen when people of faith join their gifts for a greater purpose,” said Fraser.