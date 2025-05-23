On May 31, Archbishop José H. Gomez will ordain eight new priests for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

In the days leading up to their ordination, we’ll be introducing them all.

Age: 43

Hometown: Santa Cruz

Home parish: Church of the Good Shepherd, Beverly Hills

Parish assignment: St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, Lomita

***

When Michael Croghan is ordained a priest on May 31, it will mark a day of transformation, a culmination of years, discernment, and experiences leading up to this moment.

It’s also his 44th birthday.

“That’s a blessing,” Croghan said. “I’m ready for a rebirth.

“And then in the future, I could celebrate one day instead of two.”

His birthday being on the same day of his ordination feels like a more obvious sign from God. The other signs leading up to this moment didn’t always seem that direct.

Croghan never really received a lightning strike from above, a clearly discernible signal that he should become a priest. He grew up in Santa Cruz with his parents and five other siblings. He played a lot of sports: football, baseball, basketball, cross country, and some tennis.

As an adult, he traveled around for a few years, even going to places like Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Lake Tahoe. But it was a fundraising job in Orange County that finally pushed him in the right direction.

While at the job, he also began volunteering with the confirmation program at St. Bonaventure Church in Huntington Beach. At that point, he began entertaining the idea that maybe he could become a priest. Again, not a big sign, but a “subtle tug.”

His fundraising position also built up skills that he realizes — somewhat reluctantly — might pay off when he’s at a parish.

“I tried to let it be known early on at the seminary that I don’t want to be a fundraiser, but I think that’s a little bit part of the job,” he joked.

Ultimately, for Croghan, the hard part of signing up for the seminary was simply making a decision, saying yes to one thing meant saying no to another.

“There was that sense of maybe I’m procrastinating here,” he said. “I want the big sign from God. I want it to be easy and clear. But I think eventually I just settled on the idea I have to make a move.”

Once he joined St. John’s Seminary, it was easy to adjust to the atmosphere because of belonging to a large family. And just like everyone in a family — or even a sports team — has a role, be it mowing the lawn, washing the dishes, or throwing the touchdown pass, Croghan understands his duty.

“I’ve always been part of the Church in some way. I didn’t think my role was going to be a priest, but eventually it was like maybe that’s actually supposed to be my job on this team.”

Croghan starred on the seminary team during the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ annual Priests vs. Seminarians basketball game, but realized he’ll be wearing a different uniform for the next one.

“I’ll be sad to leave one team, but it’s for a good cause, I think, to jump teams,” he said.

One thing he’s still getting used to is being the object of people’s attention or affirmation.

“The less you make it about yourself, the happier you’ll be,” Croghan said. “That’s a lesson I always have to learn. You know, get out of yourself. So when you’re doing ministry, or you’re at the church at the end of the day, you find yourself pretty happy.”

Just as his ordination falls on his birthday, May 31 is also the feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Croghan sees it as another blessing, a sign that through all the hesitation, all the indecisiveness, he’s happy he said yes to God, and is ready for wherever that takes him.

“Just thinking about Mary and what she did after she was convicted and heard the message and said yes, that she got to work and she was thinking of others,” Croghan said.

“My dream is just to walk with God and feel the presence of God, knowing that whatever the day may bring, that I feel his presence.”