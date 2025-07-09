Amid concern over immigration enforcement raids in the area, the bishop of San Bernardino on July 8 issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the faithful if they fear for their well-being.

The announcement from Bishop Alberto Rojas came days after ICE agents entered two Catholic parish properties in Montclair and Highland, both in the Diocese of San Bernardino.

In a July 8 message to the faithful, Bishop Rojas wrote that "in light of the pastoral needs of our diocese and the concerns expressed by many of our brothers and sisters regarding fears of attending Mass due to potential immigration enforcement actions by civil authorities," he would use his authority under canon law to dispense the obligation from those "who, due to genuine fear of immigration enforcement actions, are unable to attend Sunday Mass or Masses on holy days of obligation."

Bishop Rojas cited the Code of Canon Law, Canon 87, Paragraph 1, which states: "A diocesan bishop, whenever he judges that it contributes to their spiritual good, is able to dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church."

He added that those dispensed from their obligation should "maintain their spiritual communion with Christ and His Church," through other means such as prayer, spiritual reading, or watching a livestreamed or broadcast Mass.

In May, the Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee, reminded the faithful that those with sincerely held fear about their well-being during immigration enforcement efforts are not required to attend Sunday Mass according to the church's own teaching and canon law, but did not issue a formal dispensation.

The Trump administration rescinded in January a policy preventing immigration arrests at "sensitive locations," including houses of worship, schools and hospitals. The previous policy had exceptions for public safety or national security threats. The move, which was criticized by the U.S. bishops' conference, was part of the Trump administration's effort to step up deportations.