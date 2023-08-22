About 1,000 Californians rallied in front of the state capitol steps in Sacramento late Monday morning to protest a series of bills they say would take away their rights as parents.

“We need more and more people to speak up until they can’t ignore us anymore,” Erin Friday, an attorney and co-leader of the western region of the pro-family nonprofit Our Duty, said during a speech at the rally.

Speakers criticized several bills making their way through the state Legislature that they say would diminish parental authority over children in areas of education and limit a parent’s authority to raise their children in line with certain religious or moral values related to gender.

One bill, which is being considered in the Senate, would allow a minor age 12 or older to receive transgender medical services without the consent of his or her parents if the mental health professional “determines that the [parental] involvement would be inappropriate” after consulting with the child.

The bill would also allow a mental health professional to place a minor in a residential shelter service if he or she determines that the minor is “mature enough to participate intelligently in the outpatient services or residential shelter services.” The mental health professional will also need to make his or her best effort to contact the parents in such cases.

Another proposed bill would change custody laws by requiring the court to consider the parents’ affirmation of “the child’s gender identity or gender expression” as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.

“This is the ultimate goal: Pull that child from parents like me who believe in biological reality, put them in a residential facility, take a lot of money from those parents through [court battles and taking classes], but in the interim, that child is going to be owned by the state,” Friday said.

Another proposed bill would centralize state power in relation to school district curricula and the use of certain textbooks. The legislation would prohibit boards from categorically excluding “topics related to race, ethnicity, gender, [and] sexual orientation” in curricula or classroom discussions. Violations could threaten state funding. Sonja Shaw, the president of the Chino Valley Unified School District, said during the rally that the legislation will prevent local school boards elected by the parents from ensuring that the coursework is age appropriate. She noted that one of the reasons she ran for her position was to ensure young students were not being given sexually explicit coursework.