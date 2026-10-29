The Archdiocese of Los Angeles mourned the loss of Dolores Huerta, the longtime labor leader and activist who died on Oct. 28 at the age of 96.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles mourned the loss of Dolores Huerta, the longtime labor leader and activist who died on Oct. 28 at the age of 96.

Through the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the family put out a statement on Wednesday that read: “We are sad to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96. As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for us, and we ask for privacy as we grieve this incredible loss to our family. We know that many of you around the world share in our mourning, and we will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”

In a statement, Archbishop José H. Gomez praised the founding leader of the organization that became the United Farm Workers union.

“In her life, she was a courageous and heroic defender of human dignity, and a woman of faith who inspired generations of young Hispanic leaders, especially women,” Archbishop Gomez said. “We entrust her to the tender mercies of Our Lady of Guadalupe and pray that God console her family and grant her peace.”

Cardinal Roger Mahony remembered working with Huerta when he was a bishop in the Dioceses of Fresno and Stockton, then again when he served the LA Archdiocese.

“I join countless people throughout California and our nation in mourning the passing of Dolores Huerta, a woman of extraordinary courage, determination, and faith in the dignity of every human person,” Mahony said in a statement.

“Dolores Huerta's legacy extends far beyond the labor movement. She gave hope to generations of working families and reminded our society that true justice requires listening to those whose voices are often overlooked. Her life's work stands as a testament to the conviction that every worker is entitled to dignity, respect, and a fair opportunity to provide for family and future.”

Huerta became a civil-rights icon first as an advocate for farmworker rights, then later as a fighter for immigrants and getting more Latinas to run for political office.

She coined the phrase “Sí, se puede!” (“Yes, we can”) that continues to be a rallying cry today.

She was born in New Mexico, but moved to California when her parents divorced. She began her career as a teacher before seeing the conditions of farmworkers and their children prompted her into activism.

Huerta earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.