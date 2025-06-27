Acts 12:1–11 / Ps. 34:2–9 / 2 Tim. 4:6–8, 17–18 / Mt. 16:13–19

This Sunday’s celebration of the great apostles Peter and Paul is a celebration of the Church.

Peter’s deliverance from jail is compared to the deliverance of Israel from Egypt. Like Israel he is rescued at Passover from “the hand” of his enemy by an “angel of the Lord” after girding himself with belt, sandals, and cloak (Exodus 3:8; 12:8, 11–12; 14:19).

The Church is, as Peter says, “all that the Jewish people had been expecting.” As he affirms in his great confession of faith in Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus is “the Christ,” the Messiah that the prophets had taught Israel to hope for.

But Christ is more than what the Jewish people had been hoping for.

He is the Christ. But he is also, as Peter confesses, “the Son of the living God.” Born of the flesh of the Jewish people, he is a son of Abraham and David (Matthew 1:1; Romans 1:3). Through him and the Church founded on the rock of Peter’s faith, God fulfills the promise he made to Abraham — to bless all nations in his seed (Genesis 22:18).

What Christ calls “my Church,” is the new Israel, the kingdom of God, the family made up of all peoples — Jews and Gentiles — who believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God (see Galatians 3:26–29; 6:16).

And we must make this confession our own. Jesus’ question, “Who do you say that I am?” is addressed to each of us personally.

We must confess our faith in Christ not only with our tongues, but with our lives. As Paul describes his discipleship in this week’s Epistle, we must make our lives a libation, an offering of love for the sake of Jesus and his kingdom (Romans 12:1). We know, as we sing in this week’s Psalm, that the Lord has rescued us in Christ Jesus. We know that he will stand by us, giving us strength to face every evil — and that he will bring us to the heavenly kingdom we anticipate in this Eucharist.