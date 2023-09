St. Vibiana was a third-century virgin martyr. She is the patroness of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Vibiana’s remains were discovered on December 9, 1853, in ancient catacombs near the Appian Way. A marble tablet on her tomb was inscribed “to the soul of the innocent and pure Vibiana,” with a laurel wreath, which symbolized martyrdom among ancient Christians.

Since 2002, the relics of St. Vibiana have been housed at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in the mausoleum.