St. Thomas the apostle is famously known as “Doubting Thomas” because he doubted that Christ had risen from the dead.

Before Jesus’ death, Thomas was an extremely dedicated follower, and was even willing to die with the Lord when he returned to Judea.

After his resurrection, Jesus appeared to several of the apostles, but Thomas did not see him. When the apostles told Thomas that Jesus had risen, he said “Unless I see in his hands the prints of the nails, and place my finger in the mark of the nails, and place my hand in his side, I will not believe.”

Jesus appeared to Thomas a week later and told him to touch his hands and his sides and see the wounds he had sustained, so that he might believe it was truly Jesus risen from the dead. Then Thomas believed the truth.

After he saw Jesus, it is believed that Thomas went to bring the Gospel to the Persians and Medes, and then went to work converting people in India. He was martyred there in 72 A.D.

St. Thomas is the patron saint of architects and builders.