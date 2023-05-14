St. Matthias was the disciple chosen to take the place of Judas as one of the 12 Apostles. In the Acts of the Apostles, he is listed as one of the 72 disciples that Jesus sent out to preach the good news. He was with the Lord since his baptism, and was “a witness to Christ’s Resurrection,” according to St. Peter. Matthias remained with Jesus until his Ascension.

Tradition tells us that Matthias, whose name means “gift of God,” preached in Cappadocia, Jerusalem, the shores of the Caspian Sea, and Ethiopia. He is said to have been martyred, either by crucifixion in Colchis or by stoning in Jerusalem.

St. Matthias is invoked for help against alcoholism, and for support by those in recovery.